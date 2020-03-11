Log in
Navigant Research : Report Shows Connected Lighting Systems Can Be an Entryway for Transforming Facilities into Intelligent Buildings

03/11/2020 | 05:16am EDT

Commercial connected lighting can save energy and money while providing valuable insight for building managers

A new report from Navigant Research explores the role connected lighting can play in advancing the intelligent buildings market.

The growth of the intelligent buildings market reflects alignment between technology innovation and customer expectations. Although intelligent building technologies are mature, many customers struggle to differentiate among options available in the market and to define an investment strategy that employs their existing technologies and delivers the greatest value. Click to tweet: According to a new @NavigantRSRCH report, connected lighting systems may be best positioned for many customers to start the journey of transforming a facility into an intelligent building.

“Commercial connected lighting has the potential to connect billions of lighting devices, creating a data platform that can save energy and money while providing valuable insight for building managers,” says Krystal Maxwell, senior research analyst at Navigant Research. “Increasingly cost-effective devices and subscription software analytics offer building owners and managers new insights into the economic, energy, environmental, and experience impacts of their facility operations.”

To succeed in this market, the report recommends that vendors take a holistic approach to intelligent building solutions and focus on partnerships that could lead to market advancement. Legacy building system vendors should pivot offerings to stay relevant, and stakeholders must understand the role and necessity of the master systems integrators.

The report, Connected Lighting Catalyzes Intelligent Building Transformation, explores the potential for connected lighting solutions as high impact investments and market disruptors for the legacy automation and controls industry. This report focuses on the role connected lighting can play in advancing the intelligent buildings market, how vendors must pivot their solution offerings in the new ecosystem of stakeholders, and value-added services that can provide increased opportunities while solving customer pain points. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Guidehouse, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Connected Lighting Catalyzes Intelligent Building Transformation, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.


