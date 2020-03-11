Navigant Research : Report Shows Connected Lighting Systems Can Be an Entryway for Transforming Facilities into Intelligent Buildings

Commercial connected lighting can save energy and money while providing valuable insight for building managers

A new report from Navigant Research explores the role connected lighting can play in advancing the intelligent buildings market.

The growth of the intelligent buildings market reflects alignment between technology innovation and customer expectations. Although intelligent building technologies are mature, many customers struggle to differentiate among options available in the market and to define an investment strategy that employs their existing technologies and delivers the greatest value. Click to tweet: According to a new @NavigantRSRCH report, connected lighting systems may be best positioned for many customers to start the journey of transforming a facility into an intelligent building.

“Commercial connected lighting has the potential to connect billions of lighting devices, creating a data platform that can save energy and money while providing valuable insight for building managers,” says Krystal Maxwell, senior research analyst at Navigant Research. “Increasingly cost-effective devices and subscription software analytics offer building owners and managers new insights into the economic, energy, environmental, and experience impacts of their facility operations.”

To succeed in this market, the report recommends that vendors take a holistic approach to intelligent building solutions and focus on partnerships that could lead to market advancement. Legacy building system vendors should pivot offerings to stay relevant, and stakeholders must understand the role and necessity of the master systems integrators.

The report, Connected Lighting Catalyzes Intelligent Building Transformation, explores the potential for connected lighting solutions as high impact investments and market disruptors for the legacy automation and controls industry. This report focuses on the role connected lighting can play in advancing the intelligent buildings market, how vendors must pivot their solution offerings in the new ecosystem of stakeholders, and value-added services that can provide increased opportunities while solving customer pain points. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

