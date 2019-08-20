Navigant Research : Report Shows Global Annual Communications Infrastructure Revenue for Water and Gas Utility Networks Is Expected to Hit $2.7 Billion in 2024

Over the next decade, affordable low power wide area solutions will allow more water and gas utilities to take advantage of smart, connected solutions than ever before

A new report from Navigant Research explains the evolution of connected automated meter reading (AMR) and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) networks by water and gas utilities.

The market for smart and connected water and gas solutions is at an inflection point as water scarcity, urbanization, and a growing reliance on natural gas a fuel source become more common. Additionally, the emergence of more affordable low power wide area (LPWA) networking technologies means utilities have more options for increasingly complex water and gas metering situations, while the standardization and availability of IoT networks and their usability for water and gas utility purposes is expected to increase dramatically. Click to tweet: According to a new report from Navigant Research, the market for communications nodes and associated infrastructure for water and gas utility networks is estimated to exceed $2.4 billion in 2019 and likely to peak in 2024 at $2.7 billion.

“It is a perfect storm of technological advancements and environmental and social forces that will lead to marked growth for networked water and gas distribution systems over the next decade,” says Richelle Elberg, principal research analyst at Navigant Research. “IoT and LPWA technologies are changing the game with newer networking protocols, such as Long Range (LoRa) and narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), expected to cut the cost of a utility’s smart water or gas network drastically compared with legacy solutions.”

After 2024, according to the report, the growing market share among LPWA solutions is expected to cause communications infrastructure revenue to fall, even as equipment and node shipments continue to rise worldwide.

The report, Networking and Communications for Smart Water and Gas Utilities, explains the use of AMR and AMI networks by water and gas utilities. The study covers the key trends in networking deployment, non-metering applications enabled by the networks, and communications technology options. Global market forecasts extend through 2028. The report also profiles key vendors of smart water and gas networking solutions, describes global trends, and includes projected communications node shipments and infrastructure revenue by segment, global region, and networking technology. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

