Navigant Research : Report Shows Global Annual Spending for Energy Efficient Building Technologies for Healthcare Facilities Is Expected to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027

A new report from Navigant
Research examines the global market for energy efficient building
technologies in healthcare facilities, providing global market
forecasts, segmented by product and service type, construction type, and
region, through 2027.
As the healthcare industry joins the energy efficient building
technologies market, healthcare-related facilities face many challenges
due strict requirements and an increased pressure to contain costs while
maintaining high satisfaction ratings from patients. Click
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
global annual spending for energy efficient building technologies for
healthcare facilities is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2027.
“Healthcare facilities face some unique challenges when compared to
other types of commercial buildings, from continuous operations, to
stringent environmental and operational requirements,” says Tom
Machinchick, principal research analyst with Navigant Research.
“Healthcare buildings are as much a part of critical care and healing as
the medical equipment and staff, and intelligent building technologies
are helping healthcare facilities of all types to meet these demands
while enabling them to compete with other healthcare providers and
dramatically improve the patient and visitor experience.”
While cost efficiencies represent a significant benefit, technology can
also improve the indoor environment of healthcare facilities, including
air, power, and lighting quality. According to the report, energy
efficient building technologies integrated with intelligent building
solutions such as the Internet of Things and software as a service can
add even more value to healthcare facilities by realizing significant
energy savings, reasonable ROI, and increased non-energy-related
operational efficiencies.
The report, Energy
Efficient Buildings – Healthcare, analyzes the global market for
energy efficient building technologies in healthcare facilities. The
study examines the opportunities and challenges afforded by the
installation of energy efficient HVAC, lighting, controls, water
efficiency, water heating, and building envelope products, as well as
commissioning and installation services. Global market forecasts,
segmented by product and service type, construction type, and region,
extend through 2027. The report also analyzes the market issues,
including market drivers and hurdles and vendor opportunities, related
to energy efficient building technologies in healthcare facilities. An
Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
