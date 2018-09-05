Navigant Research : Report Shows Global Annual Spending for Energy Efficient Building Technologies for Healthcare Facilities Is Expected to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027

Building solutions, including IoT and SAAS, can add more value to healthcare facilities and improve the patient and visitor experience

A new report from Navigant Research examines the global market for energy efficient building technologies in healthcare facilities, providing global market forecasts, segmented by product and service type, construction type, and region, through 2027.

As the healthcare industry joins the energy efficient building technologies market, healthcare-related facilities face many challenges due strict requirements and an increased pressure to contain costs while maintaining high satisfaction ratings from patients. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, global annual spending for energy efficient building technologies for healthcare facilities is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2027.

“Healthcare facilities face some unique challenges when compared to other types of commercial buildings, from continuous operations, to stringent environmental and operational requirements,” says Tom Machinchick, principal research analyst with Navigant Research. “Healthcare buildings are as much a part of critical care and healing as the medical equipment and staff, and intelligent building technologies are helping healthcare facilities of all types to meet these demands while enabling them to compete with other healthcare providers and dramatically improve the patient and visitor experience.”

While cost efficiencies represent a significant benefit, technology can also improve the indoor environment of healthcare facilities, including air, power, and lighting quality. According to the report, energy efficient building technologies integrated with intelligent building solutions such as the Internet of Things and software as a service can add even more value to healthcare facilities by realizing significant energy savings, reasonable ROI, and increased non-energy-related operational efficiencies.

The report, Energy Efficient Buildings – Healthcare, analyzes the global market for energy efficient building technologies in healthcare facilities. The study examines the opportunities and challenges afforded by the installation of energy efficient HVAC, lighting, controls, water efficiency, water heating, and building envelope products, as well as commissioning and installation services. Global market forecasts, segmented by product and service type, construction type, and region, extend through 2027. The report also analyzes the market issues, including market drivers and hurdles and vendor opportunities, related to energy efficient building technologies in healthcare facilities. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of the Energy Technologies, Utility Transformations, Transportation Efficiencies, and Buildings Innovations sectors. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Energy Efficient Buildings – Healthcare, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005093/en/