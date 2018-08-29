Navigant Research : Report Shows Global Market for Microgrids Expected to Reach $30.9 Billion in 2027

A new report from Navigant
Research examines the status and potential future growth of
microgrid segments and business models, providing global market
forecasts for capacity and implementation spending, broken out by
segment and region, through 2027.
Over the last decade, Navigant Research has tracked the global microgrid
market as the number of vendors offering products and services
increased. Navigant Research was the first to size this market
opportunity in 2009 and has continually refined its modeling approach as
better data becomes available and microgrids grow in complexity. Click
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
the global market for microgrids is expected to reach $30.9 Billion in
2027.
“The greatest microgrid deployment growth is expected in the commercial
and industrial segment due to declining costs of key microgrid enabling
technologies as well as the emergence of new business models,” says
Peter Asmus, research director with Navigant. “While North America has
been the historical market leader regionally, Asia Pacific maintains and
then increases its leadership position throughout the 10-year forecast
horizon.”
To acknowledge past uses of the term microgrid, Navigant Research
includes remote systems in its analysis, which were first called
microgrids decades earlier and now are also included in the US
Department of Energy definition. For the first time, this report also
sizes the market globally and regionally by the following business model
categories: energy-as-a service, government funding, owner financing,
and utility rate base financing.
This report, Market
Data: Microgrids, analyzes the global market for microgrids, with a
focus on the six microgrid market segments and five business model
types. The study examines the status of this maturing industry and the
potential future growth of microgrid segments and business models.
Global market forecasts for capacity and implementation spending, broken
out by segment and region, extend through 2027. The report also examines
multiple scenarios for future microgrid market growth: conservative,
base, and aggressive. An Executive Summary of the report is available
for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
