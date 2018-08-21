Navigant Research : Report Shows Global Revenue for Predictive Analytics for Distributed Generation is Expected to Exceed $287 Million through 2027

Navigant Research expects significant business model innovation relating to customer data, O&M, and value-added services

A new report from Navigant Research examines the global market for predictive analytics deployment for fossil fueled distributed generation systems (PADG), providing market forecasts broken out by segment and region, through 2027.

The trend of predictive analytics (PA) is spreading across industries, and despite limited success in fossil fueled distributed generation systems, Navigant Research predicts significant growth in PADG as digitization of energy accelerates and ubiquitous connectivity arrives. PADG is defined as applying machine learning algorithms to operational datasets collected from distributed generators to predict component or system failures before they happen, allowing for optimized maintenance and decreased unplanned downtime. Click to tweet: A new @NavigantRSRCH report shows fast growth in predictive analytics for distributed generation, growing at 36% CAGR through 2027.

“In an industry traditionally focused on mechanical performance, PADG creates a digital twin of the rotating equipment that can be monitored, modeled, and manipulated to enhance system operation,” says Adam Forni, senior research analyst with Navigant. “Customers adopt PADG for increased uptime and optimized maintenance, but the path to widespread deployment of PA is capturing adjacent use cases of digitization, including real-time monitoring, asset and fleet management, and energy use cases like virtual power plant revenue.”

According to the report, the key drivers for PADG are demand for reliable onsite generation, the increased digitization of such systems, and the need to maximize returns of such systems. As traditional generators are increasingly digitized, Navigant Research expects significant business model innovation from vendors relating to customer data that could be used to differentiate their offerings and increase future business.

This Navigant Research report, Predictive Analytics for Distributed Generation, analyzes the global market for PA deployment for diesel and natural gas reciprocating gensets, small turbines below 20 MW, and microturbines. The study examines five segments: commercial and industrial (C&I) standby, C&I prime and continuous, C&I combined heat and power, utility, and resource extraction. Global market forecasts, broken out by segment and region, extend through 2027. The report also analyzes the key market drivers and barriers and enabling technologies related to PADG and provides an overview of the PADG value chain and business cases. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

