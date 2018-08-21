Navigant Research : Report Shows Global Revenue for Predictive Analytics for Distributed Generation is Expected to Exceed $287 Million through 2027

A new report from Navigant
Research examines the global market for predictive analytics
deployment for fossil fueled distributed generation systems (PADG),
providing market forecasts broken out by segment and region, through
2027.
The trend of predictive analytics (PA) is spreading across industries,
and despite limited success in fossil fueled distributed generation
systems, Navigant Research predicts significant growth in PADG as
digitization of energy accelerates and ubiquitous connectivity arrives.
PADG is defined as applying machine learning algorithms to operational
datasets collected from distributed generators to predict component or
system failures before they happen, allowing for optimized maintenance
and decreased unplanned downtime. Click
to tweet: A new @NavigantRSRCH report shows fast growth in
predictive analytics for distributed generation, growing at 36% CAGR
through 2027.
“In an industry traditionally focused on mechanical performance, PADG
creates a digital twin of the rotating equipment that can be monitored,
modeled, and manipulated to enhance system operation,” says Adam Forni,
senior research analyst with Navigant. “Customers adopt PADG for
increased uptime and optimized maintenance, but the path to widespread
deployment of PA is capturing adjacent use cases of digitization,
including real-time monitoring, asset and fleet management, and energy
use cases like virtual power plant revenue.”
According to the report, the key drivers for PADG are demand for
reliable onsite generation, the increased digitization of such systems,
and the need to maximize returns of such systems. As traditional
generators are increasingly digitized, Navigant Research expects
significant business model innovation from vendors relating to customer
data that could be used to differentiate their offerings and increase
future business.
This Navigant Research report, Predictive
Analytics for Distributed Generation, analyzes the global market
for PA deployment for diesel and natural gas reciprocating gensets,
small turbines below 20 MW, and microturbines. The study examines five
segments: commercial and industrial (C&I) standby, C&I prime and
continuous, C&I combined heat and power, utility, and resource
extraction. Global market forecasts, broken out by segment and region,
extend through 2027. The report also analyzes the key market drivers and
barriers and enabling technologies related to PADG and provides an
overview of the PADG value chain and business cases. An Executive
Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
