Navigant Research : Report Shows Global Revenue from DER Capacity Is Expected to Experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate of Nearly 16%

A new report from Navigant
Research provides a quantitative analysis of the global market for
distributed energy resources (DER) technologies, with installed capacity
and revenue forecasts in the commercial and industrial (C&I) and
residential segments, through 2028.
Rapidly expanding investment in DER represents a major shift from the
centralized, one-way electrical grid. Market growth has generated
concern and optimism throughout the power industry as regulators and
grid operators work to understand the evolving landscape that is
redefining the relationship between utilities and customers. Click
to tweet: According to a new report from Navigant Research, global
annual revenue from DER capacity is expected to grow from $172.5 billion
in 2019 to $649.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate of
15.9%.
“The global proliferation of DER has begun to have a significant
influence on the electricity grid and industry,” says Roberto Rodriguez
Labastida, senior research analyst at Navigant Research. “Initially, DER
was used at the market edge, where conventional power was difficult and
expensive to provide. However, technology advances, business model
innovation, changing regulations, and sustainability and resilience
concerns have brought DER into the core of future deployment of energy
infrastructure.”
According to the report, the shift from centralized generation requires
innovative technologies and solutions on the part of grid operators.
Advanced software and hardware are expected to enable greater control
and interoperability across heterogeneous grid elements that are key
components of the Energy
Cloud.
The report, Global
DER Overview, provides a quantitative analysis of the global
market for DER technologies and assesses the major market developments,
regulatory environment, emerging business models, and technology trends.
Technologies covered include distributed generation, demand response
(DR), DER management systems (DERMSs), EV charging, distributed energy
storage systems (DESSs), and energy efficiency. Installed capacity and
revenue forecasts in the C&I and residential segments extend through
2028. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download
on the Navigant
Research website.
About Navigant Research
Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides
market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often
highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research
focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology
markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry
analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep
examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of
clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional
information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.
About Navigant
Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services
firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s
professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical
expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage
and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and
clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or
legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare,
energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory,
consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s
practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and
delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found
at navigant.com.
* The information contained in this press release concerning the
report, Global DER Overview, is a summary and reflects
Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend
analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain
and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this
press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a
complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s
conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither
Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any
of the information contained in this press release or the report.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005076/en/