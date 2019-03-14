Navigant Research : Report Shows High Speed Ground Transport Technologies Offer the Potential to Transform Regional Mobility, Improve Transportation Ecosystem Efficiency

A new report from Navigant
Research examines the evolving landscape of high speed ground
transport (HSGT) technologies and their viability for mainstream
adoption.
The movement of people and goods by vehicle, ship, and airplane
continues to contribute to rising congestion and greenhouse gas (GHG)
emissions around the world. At the same time, limited options for
intercity travel are restricting economic growth and regional mobility. Click
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
HSGT technologies such as high speed rail (HSR), magnetic levitation
(maglev) trains, and hyperloops all offer the potential to transform
regional mobility and improve the efficiency of the transportation
ecosystem.
“HSGT technologies can link cities into economic megaregions while
simultaneously helping to transform the transportation system to become
more sustainable,” says Ryan Citron, senior research analyst with
Navigant Research. “The proliferation of HSR has provided an economic
boost and reduced short-haul air traffic across much of Europe and
several countries in Asia Pacific, and maglev trains and hyperloops
could extend these trends much further.”
While HSR is emerging as a major mode of transport and deployments are
set to expand significantly, maglev trains have struggled to achieve
mainstream adoption and will likely remain niche. Similarly, according
to the report, hyperloops hold strong potential, but major hurdles need
to be overcome for commercial viability.
The report, High
Speed Ground Transport Technologies Are Transforming Regional Mobility,
examines the evolving landscape of HSGT technologies and their viability
for mainstream adoption. The study provides an overview of recent
deployments and examines the impact of HSGT technologies on various
industries (e.g., aviation, oil & gas, etc.). The report discusses
future growth potential and examines the benefits that result from
successful HSGT implementation. Recommendations are provided to cities
and technology vendors to capitalize on the growth of HSGT technologies.
An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
