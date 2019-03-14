Navigant Research : Report Shows High Speed Ground Transport Technologies Offer the Potential to Transform Regional Mobility, Improve Transportation Ecosystem Efficiency

High speed rail is emerging as a major mode of transport, while magnetic levitation trains and hyperloops must overcome obstacles to achieve mainstream adoption

A new report from Navigant Research examines the evolving landscape of high speed ground transport (HSGT) technologies and their viability for mainstream adoption.

The movement of people and goods by vehicle, ship, and airplane continues to contribute to rising congestion and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions around the world. At the same time, limited options for intercity travel are restricting economic growth and regional mobility. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, HSGT technologies such as high speed rail (HSR), magnetic levitation (maglev) trains, and hyperloops all offer the potential to transform regional mobility and improve the efficiency of the transportation ecosystem.

“HSGT technologies can link cities into economic megaregions while simultaneously helping to transform the transportation system to become more sustainable,” says Ryan Citron, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. “The proliferation of HSR has provided an economic boost and reduced short-haul air traffic across much of Europe and several countries in Asia Pacific, and maglev trains and hyperloops could extend these trends much further.”

While HSR is emerging as a major mode of transport and deployments are set to expand significantly, maglev trains have struggled to achieve mainstream adoption and will likely remain niche. Similarly, according to the report, hyperloops hold strong potential, but major hurdles need to be overcome for commercial viability.

The report, High Speed Ground Transport Technologies Are Transforming Regional Mobility, examines the evolving landscape of HSGT technologies and their viability for mainstream adoption. The study provides an overview of recent deployments and examines the impact of HSGT technologies on various industries (e.g., aviation, oil & gas, etc.). The report discusses future growth potential and examines the benefits that result from successful HSGT implementation. Recommendations are provided to cities and technology vendors to capitalize on the growth of HSGT technologies. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

