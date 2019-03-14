Log in
Navigant Research : Report Shows High Speed Ground Transport Technologies Offer the Potential to Transform Regional Mobility, Improve Transportation Ecosystem Efficiency

03/14/2019 | 05:16am EDT

High speed rail is emerging as a major mode of transport, while magnetic levitation trains and hyperloops must overcome obstacles to achieve mainstream adoption

A new report from Navigant Research examines the evolving landscape of high speed ground transport (HSGT) technologies and their viability for mainstream adoption.

The movement of people and goods by vehicle, ship, and airplane continues to contribute to rising congestion and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions around the world. At the same time, limited options for intercity travel are restricting economic growth and regional mobility. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, HSGT technologies such as high speed rail (HSR), magnetic levitation (maglev) trains, and hyperloops all offer the potential to transform regional mobility and improve the efficiency of the transportation ecosystem.

“HSGT technologies can link cities into economic megaregions while simultaneously helping to transform the transportation system to become more sustainable,” says Ryan Citron, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. “The proliferation of HSR has provided an economic boost and reduced short-haul air traffic across much of Europe and several countries in Asia Pacific, and maglev trains and hyperloops could extend these trends much further.”

While HSR is emerging as a major mode of transport and deployments are set to expand significantly, maglev trains have struggled to achieve mainstream adoption and will likely remain niche. Similarly, according to the report, hyperloops hold strong potential, but major hurdles need to be overcome for commercial viability.

The report, High Speed Ground Transport Technologies Are Transforming Regional Mobility, examines the evolving landscape of HSGT technologies and their viability for mainstream adoption. The study provides an overview of recent deployments and examines the impact of HSGT technologies on various industries (e.g., aviation, oil & gas, etc.). The report discusses future growth potential and examines the benefits that result from successful HSGT implementation. Recommendations are provided to cities and technology vendors to capitalize on the growth of HSGT technologies. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, High Speed Ground Transport Technologies Are Transforming Regional Mobility, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.


© Business Wire 2019
