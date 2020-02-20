Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Navigant Research : Report Shows Improved Onsite Energy Management Could Help Manufacturers Achieve Sustainability Goals and Reduce Utility Bills

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 05:16am EST

Falling costs of distributed energy resources technologies, evolving financing mechanisms, and new business models contribute to reduced energy consumption

A new report from Navigant Research explores the onsite management of large manufacturing energy loads, examining energy management decisions within a broader sustainability and clean energy procurement context.

Industrial-scale manufacturers are responsible for 40% of total energy consumption worldwide. As countries in all global regions achieve industrialization status, the manufacturing industry has an opportunity to reshape its relationship with energy through enhanced onsite energy management. Click to tweet: According to a new @NavigantRSRCH report, falling costs of distributed energy resources (DER) technologies, evolving financing mechanisms, and new business models are making improved onsite energy management feasible for industrial manufacturers looking to save on utility bills and achieve sustainability goals.

“Onsite generation, energy storage, and fleet electrification technologies can pair with more traditionally implemented combined heat and power and other energy efficiency measures to add new value to manufacturing sites,” says Jessie Mehrhoff, research analyst with Navigant Research. “Manufacturers that reduce emissions are more likely to remain attractive to the customers they supply by helping to reduce supply chain emissions. In addition, physical assets onsite allow manufacturers to demonstrate sustainability leadership.”

To position for success, the report recommends industrial manufacturers take a holistic approach to energy management by identifying sustainability targets and exploring the variety of solution sets able to meet their needs. Manufacturers should also consider various business models to improve financial feasibility and aim to capture the value stack and synergistic benefits generated by multiple DER technologies.

The report, DER Creates Onsite Energy Opportunities for Manufacturers, explores the drivers for managing large manufacturing energy loads onsite. The report contextualizes energy management decisions within a broader sustainability and clean energy procurement context. It compares a variety of DER to identify the values these technologies bring to the manufacturing vertical. The report also provides corporate energy managers and DER solutions providers with direction as to how to approach developing onsite energy strategies that derive greater value for industrial manufacturers. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Guidehouse, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, DER Creates Onsite Energy Opportunities for Manufacturers, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:40aOil near one-month high on supply threats, easing demand woes
RE
05:38aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :DBS to provide abridged disclosures for first and third quarters
PU
05:38aGREAT WALL BELT & ROAD : Appointment of executive director and independent non-executive directors and changes in composition of audit committee
PU
05:38aCHINA UNICOM HONG KONG : Operational Statistics for January 2020
PU
05:38aKAZ MINERALS : Audited results for the year ended 31 december 2019
PU
05:38aQRF : has realised the intended Reset
PU
05:38aKAZ MINERALS : FY 2019 results presentation
PU
05:38aKAZ MINERALS : Audited results for the year ended 31/12/2019
PU
05:38aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial Statements YE 30/09/2019
PU
05:38aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :revaluation in compliance with group accounting policy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, d..
2Oil near 1-month high on supply threats, easing demand woes
3AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
4AXA : AXA : 2019 Net Profit, Revenue Rose
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Swung to 4Q Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group