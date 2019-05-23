Navigant Research : Report Shows Mobile Advanced Battery Solutions Offer Utilities and Project Developers the Benefits of Energy Storage Without Large Upfront Investment

A new report from Navigant
Research examines key applications for mobile advanced energy
storage, discussing specific battery technologies commercially available
in the market as mobile advanced battery solutions.
The energy storage industry continues to gain momentum around the world
as industries of all types are actively working to minimize their carbon
footprints and increase profits. Click
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
utilities and project developers can reap the benefits of energy
storage, without large upfront investment, through mobile advanced
battery solutions.
“While the majority of energy storage deployments are stationary
solutions, grid operators and facility owners around the world are
beginning to recognize the value that mobile advanced battery systems
can provide,” says Alex Eller, senior research analyst with Navigant
Research. “Drivers for mobile advanced batteries include cost deferral
potential, short-term load management, and flexibility.”
According to the report, technological innovation within mobile battery
systems is happening on several fronts, most notably the electric
vehicle (EV) charging market. As facility owners and event planners
further understand the long-term power implications a fleet of EVs has
on the local transformer, mobile batteries have become a way to
integrate and manage higher electricity loads.
The report, Profit
Increases from Deploying Mobile Advanced Batteries for Short-Term Loads,
explores key applications for mobile advanced energy storage. The study
discusses specific battery technologies commercially available in the
market as mobile advanced battery solutions. These include Lithium ion,
redox flow, and advanced lead-acid batteries. The report also examines
the issues mobile battery solutions face at key junctions in the
electricity value chain, and how ESS stakeholders can manage these
issues with adequate planning. An Executive Summary of the report is
available for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
