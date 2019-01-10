Navigant Research : Report Shows North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific Are Expected to Account for 90% of New Long Duration Storage Capacity Installed through 2027

A new report from Navigant
Research explores the global market for long duration energy
storage, including forecasts, segmented by region, technology,
application, and duration, through 2027.
Interest in long duration energy storage is rising as the rapid growth
of variable output renewables continues and issues with grid stability
and efficiency become more tangible for grid operators. Long duration
energy storage is expected to be increasingly necessary for an
electricity system to transition from a primary reliance on conventional
fossil fuel generation to a grid dominated by variable renewable
generation such as solar and wind. Click
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to account
for approximately 86.7% of the new long duration storage capacity
installed worldwide through 2027.
“This type of storage provides the necessary flexibility to manage
dynamic resources effectively,” says Alex Eller, senior research analyst
with Navigant Research. “Demand for long duration storage will continue
to increase around the world as prices continue to decline and more
ambitious targets for greenhouse gas reduction are implemented.”
The majority of new long duration projects being installed today fall
into the 4- to 8-hour duration segment, with many only at 4- or 5-hour
durations. According to the report, this segment is well-served by
existing lithium ion batteries that are being configured for long
discharge durations, are benefitting from rapidly falling costs, and are
offered with strong warranties from reputable vendors. Other long
duration ESS technologies may not be competitive until demand for energy
long duration projects materializes.
The report, Long
Duration Energy Storage, explores the market drivers, barriers,
and overall trends for long duration energy storage to highlight varying
regional activities and programs. Specific technologies covered in the
forecasts for this report include flow, molten salt, Li-ion, and other
advanced batteries, compressed air energy storage (CAES), pumped
storage, and power-to-gas. Global market forecasts, segmented by region,
technology, application, and duration, extend through 2027. The report
also examines the key technologies related to long duration energy
storage, as well as the competitive landscape. An Executive Summary of
the report is available for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
