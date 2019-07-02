Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Navigant Research : Report Shows PEV Sales Are Estimated to Represent 27% of European Vehicle Sales in 2030

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:16am EDT

Battery innovations, government policies, and energy economics are contributing to a growing market

A new report from Navigant Research analyzes the European market conditions and country-level policies for plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs), providing sales and population forecasts of major European countries and regions by PEV powertrain type through 2030.

With PEV sales on track for another record year in Europe and worldwide, understanding the geographic distribution and policies that influence PEV adoption is more important than ever for stakeholders. PEVs are increasingly being considered by more consumers as a top choice for their next vehicle purchase, more countries are implementing purchase incentives, and the price of PEV technologies continues to decline. Click to tweet: According to a new report from Navigant Research, in 2030, PEV sales are estimated to represent 27% of light duty European vehicle sales.

“From 2017 to 2018, light duty PEV sales in Europe increased 35% to reach 370,000 sales,” says Raquel Soat, research analyst with Navigant Research. “Sales are expected to continue to increase as battery innovations, government policies, and energy economics contribute to increased growth across the continent.”

While market growth is expected to continue as battery prices continue to decline and charging technologies continue to advance, model availability, consumer awareness, and infrastructure all pose challenges to PEV adoption in Europe, and globally. This is likely to change as vehicle manufacturers introduce additional models and as the development of public charging networks becomes more prevalent.

The report, Market Data: EV Geographic Forecasts – Europe, analyzes the European market conditions and country-level policies for PEVs. The study examines the next decade of the European PEV market with a specific focus on how government policies, vehicle and energy economics, and infrastructure will affect PEV population and sales growth. Sales and population forecasts of major European countries and regions by PEV powertrain type extend to 2030. Forecasts are provided by segment under conservative, base, and aggressive scenarios alongside historical data on battery EV (BEV), plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV), and overall light duty vehicle (LDV) sales and population. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Market Data: EV Geographic Forecasts – Europe, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aBMG RESOURCES : Despatch of Notice of Meeting for a General Meeting
PU
05:38aEVERSHINE : 02 Jul 2019 (Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2019)
PU
05:38aFDG KINETIC : Announcements and Notices - Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019
PU
05:38aNISSIN FOODS : Plans to Invest approx. RMB180 Million to Build a New Production Plant in Zhuhai
AQ
05:36aDISCOVERY : Travel channel brings hit series 'ripley's believe it or not!' and 'ghost adventures' to san diego to headline panels at comic-con international
AQ
05:35aGLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Publication of the proportion of own shares held by the Company according to article 13 of the Luxembourg law dated 11 January 2008 relating to the transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended
EQ
05:33aWISDOM MARINE LINES : Announcement of the Record Date for Cash Dividend
PU
05:33aEEX EUROPEAN ENERGY EXCHANGE : to adjust the calculation method for the final settlement price of dairy products
PU
05:33aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-02072019-00051
PU
05:33aENM : 02 Jul 2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019
5VALE : VALE : 07/01/2019 Vale announces dates for reporting of 2Q19 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About