Navigant Research : Report Shows the Global Market for Smart City Platforms Is Expected to Reach $755 Million by 2027

A new report from Navigant
Research examines the evolution of the global smart city platform
market, providing forecasts, segmented by solution type, region, and
software and services, through 2027.
Driven by Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, as well as other smart
technologies, smart city platforms provide the integrated capability to
coordinate data, applications, and services at one or more levels across
operational domains for multiple stakeholders. The concept combines an
ambitious vision for the integration of urban services and the more
pragmatic development of foundational layers that will enable that
vision. Click
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
the global market for smart city platforms is expected to reach $755
million by 2027.
“City platforms enable continuous service and technology innovation and
allow cities to adapt to a world where platform offerings dominate many
business areas,” says Eric Woods, research director with Navigant
Research. “Developing the right platforms will be key to building the
partnerships cities need to ensure that their economies, environment,
and services are fit for the future.”
According to the report, cities need to develop capabilities that enable
them to manage resources and deliver services in the world shaped by
platforms such as Uber, Airbnb, Amazon, Google, and Facebook. Navigant
Research recommends that city leaders develop a platform strategy based
on core principles for openness, use of standards, and alignment with
other technology and business programs. Technology and service partners
need to work closely with cities to develop solutions tailored to local
needs and to support them through service transformation.
The report, Smart
City Platforms, examines the evolution of the global smart city
platform market. The study analyzes global trends, early deployments,
and specific supplier offerings related to smart city platforms. Global
market forecasts, segmented by software and services, solution type, and
region, extend through 2027. The report also examines the key market
drivers and challenges related to smart city platforms, as well as the
competitive landscape. An Executive Summary of the report is available
for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
About Navigant Research
Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides
market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often
highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research
focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology
markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry
analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep
examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of the
Energy Technologies, Utility Transformations, Transportation
Efficiencies, and Buildings Innovations sectors. Additional information
about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.
About Navigant
Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services
firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s
professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical
expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage
and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and
clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or
legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare,
energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory,
consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s
practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and
delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found
at navigant.com.
* The information contained in this press release concerning the
report, Smart City Platforms, is a summary and reflects Navigant
Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis.
Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual
results may differ materially from those contained in this press release
or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete
understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and
the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research
nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information
contained in this press release or the report.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005109/en/