Navigant Research : Report Shows the Market for Direct Current Power in Energy Efficient Buildings Is Expected to Reach $611 Million in 2028

A new report from Navigant
Research considers the likely trajectory of markets for direct
current (DC) power technologies in commercial buildings, providing
global market forecasts for revenue, segmented by technology type and
region, through 2028.
While alternating current (AC) power is nearly ubiquitous in commercial
buildings, certain categories of devices require DC power. To provide DC
power from an AC grid, these devices rely on internal or plug-in power
supplies that convert power from AC to DC and step down voltage to the
appropriate level. Deployed at the building level, DC power distribution
can reduce the number of required conversions, thereby increasing
overall building energy efficiency.
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
the market for DC power in energy efficient buildings is expected to
reach $611 million in 2028.
“The AC to DC conversion process results in an incremental loss of power
due to inherent inefficiencies, and when added together across numerous
devices, the total power loss becomes more substantial,” says Christina
Jung, research analyst with Navigant Research. “DC offers better energy
savings and improved reliability integrating DC-native resources and
loads.”
DC power systems also present advantages when considering the
integration of renewable power generation and energy storage systems
(ESSs). Solar PV and ESSs are both natively DC. If rooftop solar is in
use, DC power produced by the solar array is run through an inverter and
converted to AC power. Electricity is then distributed around the
building as AC power; when it reaches an LED light or electronic device,
the AC power is converted back to DC before it is passed on to the
device. By inserting a DC distribution system, both AC-to-DC conversion
points and their associated losses can be avoided.
The report, DC
Power for Energy Efficient Buildings, considers the likely
trajectory of markets for DC power technologies in commercial buildings
as existing technologies mature and penetrate new regional markets. The
study accounts for new technologies completing development cycles and
moving into commercialization. Global market forecasts for revenue
segmented by technology type and region extend through 2028. An
Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
