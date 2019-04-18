Navigant Research : Report Shows the Market for Direct Current Power in Energy Efficient Buildings Is Expected to Reach $611 Million in 2028

At the building level, direct current power offers better energy savings and improved reliability when integrating direct current-native resources and loads

A new report from Navigant Research considers the likely trajectory of markets for direct current (DC) power technologies in commercial buildings, providing global market forecasts for revenue, segmented by technology type and region, through 2028.

While alternating current (AC) power is nearly ubiquitous in commercial buildings, certain categories of devices require DC power. To provide DC power from an AC grid, these devices rely on internal or plug-in power supplies that convert power from AC to DC and step down voltage to the appropriate level. Deployed at the building level, DC power distribution can reduce the number of required conversions, thereby increasing overall building energy efficiency. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, the market for DC power in energy efficient buildings is expected to reach $611 million in 2028.

“The AC to DC conversion process results in an incremental loss of power due to inherent inefficiencies, and when added together across numerous devices, the total power loss becomes more substantial,” says Christina Jung, research analyst with Navigant Research. “DC offers better energy savings and improved reliability integrating DC-native resources and loads.”

DC power systems also present advantages when considering the integration of renewable power generation and energy storage systems (ESSs). Solar PV and ESSs are both natively DC. If rooftop solar is in use, DC power produced by the solar array is run through an inverter and converted to AC power. Electricity is then distributed around the building as AC power; when it reaches an LED light or electronic device, the AC power is converted back to DC before it is passed on to the device. By inserting a DC distribution system, both AC-to-DC conversion points and their associated losses can be avoided.

The report, DC Power for Energy Efficient Buildings, considers the likely trajectory of markets for DC power technologies in commercial buildings as existing technologies mature and penetrate new regional markets. The study accounts for new technologies completing development cycles and moving into commercialization. Global market forecasts for revenue segmented by technology type and region extend through 2028. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

