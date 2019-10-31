Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Navigating Digital Disruption in the Future of Medical Devices Sector: Infiniti Research's Guide for CEOs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 10:04am EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on how CEOs can navigate digital disruption in the future of medical devices. This article covers:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005541/en/

Future of medical devices. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Future of medical devices. (Graphic: Business Wire)

  • The current medical device landscape and how it is evolving
  • Strategies to win in the future of medical devices sector

Apart from the ease of use, clinical efficacy, and safety of medical devices, healthcare providers are now looking for better outcomes, lower costs, and enhanced patient satisfaction. The future of medical devices will largely revolve around strategies to meet these changing demands,” says a medical devices industry expert at Infiniti Research.

How can medical device companies get started on building better customer experiences and succeed in the future of the medical devices sector? Request a free proposal from our medical devices industry experts to know how our solutions can help.

Strategies to win in the future of medical devices industry

Understand stakeholder actions

Creating intelligent and personalized products can deliver improved clinical value. Furthermore, this can also help to reimagine processes and dramatically reduce costs and accelerate the decision-making process. To achieve this, companies in the sector must continuously evaluate stakeholder actions across the value chain to define the pace and direction of their responses.

As global companies seek to make their products stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace, innovation has earned a place on the CEO agenda. Gain more insights on how you can innovate your existing strategies and process to be in line with the changing market demands by leveraging our solutions. Request a free brochure.

Build customer relationships

Customer experience and satisfaction are now vital for the success of any organization. Hospitals and other healthcare organizations are the key customers of medical device companies. To thrive in the future of medical devices industry, it is important to fine-tune commercial engines and optimize the cost-to-serve and cost-to-market models. Medical device organizations can also optimize their microtargeting to reach the right physicians and providers based on volumes, outcomes, risk profiles, and purchasing behavior.

Create risk-sharing relationships

Risk-sharing is a way for medical device companies to build better relationships with providers. Some companies have already begun to embrace contracting, risk-sharing, and subscription-based solutions for providers. This requires robust approaches to measure, track, and underwrite outcomes in the real world.

Learn more about Infiniti’s solutions for companies in the medical device industry. Request for more information.

You may also like to read some of our recent articles on the medical device industry:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aGlobal Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 – Advent of Novel Therapies | Technavio
BU
10:20aCRA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:20aFEDERAL SIGNAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:20aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:20aEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 30 (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:20aFreddie Mac Prices $755 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F70
GL
10:20aRenato Profico appointed new CEO of Doodle
TE
10:20aKissCam LLC. Launches New Brand, “The Contest Cam”
GL
10:18a1-800-FLOWERS.COM : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:18aREPLIGEN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
2RUBBER : China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Lloyds profit slumps after PPI hit and bad loan surge
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA 3Q Net Profit Fell But Surpa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group