Navigator Energy Services : Significantly Expands Glass Mountain Pipeline System

02/27/2019 | 08:33am EST

  • Multiple New Origin Points, Additional Storage and Transportation Capacity
  • New Segregated Crude Grades
  • Expanded Market Access via Construction of the Cushing Express Pipeline
  • New Interconnection with Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Navigator Energy Services (“Navigator”) announced today that it is significantly expanding its Glass Mountain Pipeline System (“GMP”), adding new segregated crude grades, additional storage and transportation capacity, multiple new origin points, and new market access at Cushing, Oklahoma. GMP currently serves crude oil and condensate producers and other shippers in the STACK, Woodford/CANA, Granite Wash, and Mississippi Lime areas of the Anadarko Basin in central Oklahoma.

The GMP expansion will add five new mainline origination points in Canadian, Kingfisher and Grady Counties, Oklahoma, further extending service into the STACK, Woodford/Cana, Merge and SCOOP plays. The expansion includes approximately 70 miles of new transportation mainlines and approximately 750,000 barrels of additional storage capacity. Underpinning the expansion are multiple long-term agreements with top tier operators representing more than 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) of existing production and almost 600,000 operated acres, bringing Navigator’s total dedicated acreage in Oklahoma to more than 800,000 acres.

As a result of the aforementioned expansion and underlying contracts, Navigator has begun initial construction of the Cushing Express Pipeline, a new 20-inch pipeline to transport segregated crude grades from the production field to its destinations in Cushing. The Cushing Express Pipeline will add an initial 250,000 bpd of incremental deliverability.

Additionally, in response to customer demand and increased throughput needs, Navigator completed a new interconnection with Cushing terminals owned by a subsidiary of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (“Magellan”). The Magellan terminal will provide Navigator with access to a high-capacity distribution network, reaching new markets and approximately 1.75 million barrels of operating storage to break out Navigator’s neat crude and condensate grades. As a result of its Magellan terminal position, Navigator’s Cushing tankage storage capacity is approximately 2.75 million barrels. The increase in storage capacity allows Navigator to provide its customers a bulk storage solution for each of its crude and condensate segregations prior to batching downstream. The new destination and storage will also seamlessly integrate into Navigator and Magellan’s proposed Voyager Pipeline, which will provide Navigator customers a direct path from the Oklahoma production field to the Gulf Coast.

“We are excited about the significant expansion of our GMP system and the increased optionality it provides for our customers,” said Laura McGlothlin, Navigator Chief Commercial Officer. “The new assets and segregated grade offerings, along with integration to the proposed Voyager Pipeline, are a strategic and consistent extension of Navigator’s overarching business plan to provide the optimal transportation solution to shippers, directly linking multiple production areas and crude grades with end-users in liquid markets.”

Once the expansion is complete, Navigator’s Glass Mountain Pipeline System will include more than 440 miles of pipeline, 10 truck injection stations, approximately 4.3 million barrels of storage to accommodate five neat grades of crude oil and condensate, and pipeline capacity to transport in excess of 450,000 bpd. Navigator is already providing service at one of the five new origin points and expects to be in service with the entire expansion in the third quarter of 2019.

Voyager Pipeline Extended Open Season

Magellan and Navigator’s previously announced Voyager Pipeline is a proposed project to construct a new, approximately 500-mile crude oil and condensate transportation pipeline from Magellan’s terminal in Cushing to Magellan’s East Houston terminal, with further deliverability through Magellan’s Houston distribution system to the Seabrook Logistics, LLC marine loading terminal that is operated and owned 50% by Magellan. The binding open season for Voyager Pipeline was recently extended, now closing March 29 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time. More information about the Voyager open season is available at https://www.magellanlp.com/WhatWeDo/LiquidPipelineTariffs.aspx.

About Navigator

Headquartered in Dallas, Navigator provides oil producers with comprehensive midstream services including crude oil gathering, transportation and storage. Navigator is focused on domestic midstream opportunities in both developing and mature producing areas. To learn more about Navigator, please visit www.navigatorenergyservices.com.


© Business Wire 2019
