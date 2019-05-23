Navigators : Post-effective amendment to an S-8 filing

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

These Post-Effective Amendments (collectively, the "Post-Effective Amendments") relate to the following Registration Statements of The Navigators Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), on Form S-8 (collectively, the "Registration Statements"):

Registration Statement No. 33-51608 on Form S-8, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on

September 3, 1992, registering the offer and sale of 900,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.10 per share, of the Company ("Common Stock") issuable pursuant to the Navigators Group, Inc. Incentive Stock Option Plan and The Navigators Group, Inc. Non-Qualified Stock Option Plan;

33-51608 on Form S-8, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on September 3, 1992, registering the offer and sale of 900,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.10 per share, of the Company ("Common Stock") issuable pursuant to the Navigators Group, Inc. Incentive Stock Option Plan and The Navigators Group, Inc. Non-Qualified Stock Option Plan; Registration Statement No. 333-97183 on Form S-8, filed with the Commission on July 26, 2002, registering 1,000,000 shares of Common Stock issuable pursuant to The Navigators Group, Inc. 2002 Stock Incentive Plan;

333-97183 on Form S-8, filed with the Commission on July 26, 2002, registering 1,000,000 shares of Common Stock issuable pursuant to The Navigators Group, Inc. 2002 Stock Incentive Plan; Registration Statement No. 333-106317 on Form S-8, filed with the Commission on June 20, 2003, registering 200,000 shares of Common Stock issuable pursuant to The Navigators Group, Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan;

333-106317 on Form S-8, filed with the Commission on June 20, 2003, registering 200,000 shares of Common Stock issuable pursuant to The Navigators Group, Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan; Registration Statement No. 333-125124 on Form S-8, filed with the Commission on May 20, 2005, registering 1,000,000 shares of Common Stock issuable pursuant to The Navigators Group, Inc. 2005 Stock Incentive Plan;

333-125124 on Form S-8, filed with the Commission on May 20, 2005, registering 1,000,000 shares of Common Stock issuable pursuant to The Navigators Group, Inc. 2005 Stock Incentive Plan; Registration Statement No. 333-172784 on Form S-8, filed with the Commission on March 11, 2011, registering 500,000 shares of Common Stock issuable pursuant to The Navigators Group, Inc. Amended and Restated 2005 Stock Incentive Plan; and

333-172784 on Form S-8, filed with the Commission on March 11, 2011, registering 500,000 shares of Common Stock issuable pursuant to The Navigators Group, Inc. Amended and Restated 2005 Stock Incentive Plan; and Registration Statement No. 333-194886 on Form S-8, filed with the Commission on March 28, 2014, registering 500,000 shares of Common Stock and 200,000 shares of Common Stock issuable pursuant to The Navigators Group, Inc. Second Amended and Restated 2005 Stock Incentive Plan and The Navigators Group, Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan, respectively.

On May 23, 2019, pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 22, 2018 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("The Hartford"), and Renato Acquisition Co., a Delaware corporation and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of The Hartford ("Merger Sub"), Merger Sub merged with and into the Company (the "Merger"), with the Company surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hartford.

As a result of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, the Company is terminating all offerings of its securities pursuant to the Registration Statements. The Company, by filing the Post-Effective Amendments to the Registration Statements, hereby terminates the effectiveness of the Registration Statements and removes from registration any and all securities registered but unsold under the Registration Statements as of the date hereof. This filing is made in accordance with an undertaking in the Registration Statements to remove from registration by means of post-effective amendment any of the securities that were registered which remain unsold as the date hereof.