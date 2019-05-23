Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Navigators : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject

  • to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See
    Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Bach Carl L III

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

C/O THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. 400 ATLANTIC STREET, 8TH FLOOR

(Street)

STAMFORD

CT

06901

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

2.

Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

NAVIGATORS GROUP INC[ NAVG ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3.

Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

05/23/2019

below)

below)

Managing Director NUAL (sub)

4.

If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock(1)

05/23/2019

D

19,659

D

$70(2)

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Number

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Derivative

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

(A) or

and 4)

Reported

4)

Disposed

Transaction(s)

of (D)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 3,

4 and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Performance

(3)

05/23/2019

D

8,000

(4)

(4)

Common

8,000

(4)

0

D

Units

Stock

Restricted

(5)

05/23/2019

D

2,000

(6)(7)

(6)(7)

Common

2,000

(6)(7)

0

D

Stock Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. On May 23, 2019, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. ("The Hartford") acquired the Issuer pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated as of August 22, 2018, by and among the Issuer, The Hartford and Renato Acquisition Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hartford (the "Merger").
  2. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger (the "Effective Time"), each share of common stock of the Issuer, par value $0.10 per share ("Issuer Common Stock") issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time was converted into the right to receive $70.00 in cash, without interest (the "Merger Consideration").
  3. Each performance unit represents the right to receive one share of Issuer Common Stock.
  4. The Merger Agreement provides that each performance unit award granted on or after January 1, 2017 and prior to January 1, 2019, that was granted under the Company Stock Plan (as defined in the Merger Agreement) and that was outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time and is payable in shares of Issuer Common Stock (together, the "2020 Vesting Company Awards") was canceled and converted into the right to receive a cash payment equal to the product of (A) the Merger Consideration multiplied by (B) the target number of shares of Issuer Common Stock that were subject to the 2020 Vesting Company Awards immediately prior to the Effective Time; provided, that the right to a cash payment with respect to such award was subject to the same vesting and payment schedules as the 2020 Vesting Company Award it replaced (other than performance-based vesting conditions).
  5. Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive one share of Issuer Common Stock.
  6. The Merger Agreement provides that each restricted stock unit award granted on or after January 1, 2019 that was outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time and was payable in Issuer Common Stock (together, the "2019 New Company Awards"), was canceled and converted into the right to receive a number of restricted stock units issued pursuant to The Hartford 2014 Incentive Stock Plan (each, a "Hartford RSU") in respect of shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of The Hartford ("Hartford Common Stock") equal to (A) the Merger Consideration multiplied by the number of restricted stock units in the applicable tranche, subject to the 2019 New Company Award immediately prior to the Effective Time, divided by (B) the closing price of a share of Hartford Common Stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the business day immediately prior to the closing of the Merger.
  7. Each Hartford RSU issued pursuant to Footnote 6 will be subject to the same vesting and payment schedules as the 2019 New Company Award it replaced (other than performance-based vesting conditions).

Remarks:

Deepa R. Nayini, attorney-in-

05/23/2019

fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

The Navigators Group Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 22:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:48pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Sets Sustainability Goals For Concerts And Live Events As Part Of Ongoing Green Nation Program
PU
07:44pPICK 'N PAY STORES : The tech behind the new Pick n Pay Super Cards
AQ
07:43pOLD MUTUAL : AMPD Studios to equip young musos with tools of the trade
AQ
07:43pBANK OF JAPAN : Japan's core consumer prices rise 0.9% on year in April
AQ
07:39pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : ‘ScUber' launches submarine trips to Great Barrier Reef
AQ
07:38pNETFLIX : Announces live action latinx family comedy series the expanding universe of ashley garcia
PU
07:37pTESLA : At Least Larry Ellison Is Getting Crushed By Tesla Meltdown
AQ
07:36pDOLBY LABORATORIES : and Universal Music Group are releasing thousands of songs in Atmos
AQ
07:31pAFCON : ‘Warriors should be wary of Uganda'
AQ
07:31pAFCON : Kazembe's clarion call
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: FAA tells U.N. panel it expects Boeing 737 MAX approval as early as late Jun..
2S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
3Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
4BEST BUY COMPANY : U.S. companies warn Trump's tariffs could hit results
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Chile high court rejects LATAM route deal with American, BA and Iberia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About