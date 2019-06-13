Navis : and ZPMC Sign Strategic Agreement to Jointly Pursue Global Opportunities to Drive Marine Terminal Performance, Optimization, and Automation

Navis,
a part of Cargotec
Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and
services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s
leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, together with
ZPMC, today announced the signing of a partnership agreement to jointly
address opportunities for ZPMC to supply its products and services and
act as a system integrator and Navis to supply its software and
services. This agreement represents an important step for the market
share leaders in their respective areas to continue to combine forces in
an integrated approach to solve critical needs for improved performance,
optimization, and automation in terminal operations.
On a Cargotec level, the cooperation between Navis and ZPMC is not
exclusive, as there are similar strategic partnerships with Kalmar and
Navis, both part of Cargotec, and with other solution providers as well.
Navis and ZPMC are already actively engaged in discussions on
opportunities in India, China, Latin America, and other regions.
Bringing together industry-leading software, equipment and services in a
non-exclusive team, ZPMC and Navis will provide a single, integrated
solution to initiate future terminal automation projects, as well as
optimize and/or automate existing terminal infrastructures and systems,
providing faster pathways to improved productivity, safety and
sustainability as a result.
With the partnership announced today, ZPMC customers will have access to
Navis’ world-leading market share of terminal operating solutions and
services, including the N4 terminal system and the XVELA cloud-based
maritime business network application for terminal operators and ocean
carriers. Serving as the general integrator, ZPMC provides turnkey
solutions that span planning, simulation, equipment, logistics,
warehousing, software, system commissioning, operation and maintenance.
“Partnering with Navis’ unmatched software and services leadership in
terminal operations implementations will continue to open doors for us
as we look to expand our footprint even further. ZPMC, as the provider
of the Smart Terminal One-stop Solution, will work with Navis to help
more operators achieve their goals in digitization and automation,” said
Zhou Qi of ZPMC. “Together, we have the opportunity to infuse more
intelligence and optimized operations into the industry as a whole.”
“ZPMC represents an important strategic partner for Navis as we continue
to work together to innovate and improve terminal operations and
productivity around the world,” said Mark Welles, VP of strategic
partnerships and global terminal operator accounts for Navis in Asia.
“In keeping with our vision for smarter, safer, more sustainable
operations, this integrated, best-of-breed technology and services
approach will help customers reduce terminal resource requirements,
simplify and speed implementation, lower risk, achieve higher levels of
productivity, and utilize data in effective ways.”
About Navis, LLC
Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational
technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency
for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis
combines industry best practices with innovative technology and
world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and
reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment
operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated,
centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational
optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and
measurable business results. http://www.navis.com
About Cargotec Corporation
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a
better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services.
Cargotec’s business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in
their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on
roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer
value. Cargotec’s sales in 2018 totaled approximately EUR 3.3 billion
and it employs around 12,000 people. http://www.cargotec.com
About ZPMC
Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) is a famous heavy-duty
equipment manufacturer, and a part of China Communication Construction
Co., Ltd. (CCCC), which is one of the top 500 companies in the world.
ZPMC’s products are exported to 102 countries and regions, in more than
300 terminals. ZPMC is committed to providing full life cycle service
and comprehensive terminal one-stop solution for customers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005065/en/