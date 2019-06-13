Navis : and ZPMC Sign Strategic Agreement to Jointly Pursue Global Opportunities to Drive Marine Terminal Performance, Optimization, and Automation

Partnership Combines Unmatched Global Reach and Experience of Industry Leaders to Provide Integrated, Turnkey Solutions that Reduce Complexity and Accelerate Time to Value

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, together with ZPMC, today announced the signing of a partnership agreement to jointly address opportunities for ZPMC to supply its products and services and act as a system integrator and Navis to supply its software and services. This agreement represents an important step for the market share leaders in their respective areas to continue to combine forces in an integrated approach to solve critical needs for improved performance, optimization, and automation in terminal operations.

On a Cargotec level, the cooperation between Navis and ZPMC is not exclusive, as there are similar strategic partnerships with Kalmar and Navis, both part of Cargotec, and with other solution providers as well.

Navis and ZPMC are already actively engaged in discussions on opportunities in India, China, Latin America, and other regions. Bringing together industry-leading software, equipment and services in a non-exclusive team, ZPMC and Navis will provide a single, integrated solution to initiate future terminal automation projects, as well as optimize and/or automate existing terminal infrastructures and systems, providing faster pathways to improved productivity, safety and sustainability as a result.

With the partnership announced today, ZPMC customers will have access to Navis’ world-leading market share of terminal operating solutions and services, including the N4 terminal system and the XVELA cloud-based maritime business network application for terminal operators and ocean carriers. Serving as the general integrator, ZPMC provides turnkey solutions that span planning, simulation, equipment, logistics, warehousing, software, system commissioning, operation and maintenance.

“Partnering with Navis’ unmatched software and services leadership in terminal operations implementations will continue to open doors for us as we look to expand our footprint even further. ZPMC, as the provider of the Smart Terminal One-stop Solution, will work with Navis to help more operators achieve their goals in digitization and automation,” said Zhou Qi of ZPMC. “Together, we have the opportunity to infuse more intelligence and optimized operations into the industry as a whole.”

“ZPMC represents an important strategic partner for Navis as we continue to work together to innovate and improve terminal operations and productivity around the world,” said Mark Welles, VP of strategic partnerships and global terminal operator accounts for Navis in Asia. “In keeping with our vision for smarter, safer, more sustainable operations, this integrated, best-of-breed technology and services approach will help customers reduce terminal resource requirements, simplify and speed implementation, lower risk, achieve higher levels of productivity, and utilize data in effective ways.”

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. http://www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec’s business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec’s sales in 2018 totaled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. http://www.cargotec.com

About ZPMC

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) is a famous heavy-duty equipment manufacturer, and a part of China Communication Construction Co., Ltd. (CCCC), which is one of the top 500 companies in the world. ZPMC’s products are exported to 102 countries and regions, in more than 300 terminals. ZPMC is committed to providing full life cycle service and comprehensive terminal one-stop solution for customers.

