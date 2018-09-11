Navitas Systems Selects Delta-Q Technologies’ IC1200 Charger for Its Newest Lithium Forklift Battery Pack, the 24-volt Starlifter-AC™

Delta-Q
Technologies (Delta-Q), a leader in battery charging solutions for
electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment, and Navitas
Systems, a leader in providing lithium battery solutions for the
material handling industry, today announced that Navitas Systems has
selected Delta-Q’s IC1200 battery charger for use on the company’s new
Starlifter-AC™ 24-volt lithium battery. Delta-Q and Navitas Systems will
showcase the fully-integrated battery-charger pack at The
Battery Show North America in Novi, Mich. taking place Sept. 11-13,
2018.
The newest Starlifter AC™ is a 24-volt lithium battery targeted to power
“Class 3” material handling equipment, such as ride-on pallet jacks,
stackers, and tuggers.
“We’re delighted to integrate Delta-Q’s IC1200 battery charger as an
onboard charging option on our 24-volt Starlifter batteries and provide
our material handling equipment customers with a new level of charging
capability,” said Samer Elshafei, director of commercial sales for
Navitas Systems. “The Starlifter-AC comes in two sizes-275 Amp Hour and
550 Amp Hour capacities. The 550 Amp Hour size in particular represents
the largest commercially-available lithium forklift battery to be
chargeable via an integrated charger. Delta-Q’s software customization
capabilities enabled us to easily integrate the charger with our unique
battery management system, which fulfills our customers’ needs for
smart, reliable and safe equipment.”
Navitas Systems’ new Starlifter AC™ lithium battery is a zero
maintenance, long lifecycle lithium solution. The 24-volt Starlifter
battery is normally designed for rapid recharging from an external
charger, and with the optional integrated Delta-Q IC1200, it provides
equipment operators with the added convenience, flexibility and control
to charge their Starlifter-powered forklift from the convenience of any
standard power outlet.
The IC1200 used in the Starlifter AC™ is part of Delta-Q’s IC
Series. All IC Series chargers are sealed, built for reliability and
record critical charge data such as power returned to the battery,
charge cycle completion or interruption, and the charge profile being
used. These chargers also address the need for serviceability by
offering a USB host port that allows operators to download charge cycle
data or upload new software and charge profiles. Delta-Q’s IC1200 has an
IP67-rated external fan, which provides active cooling for full
1200-watt charger output in high ambient temperatures.
“The Starlifter™ is an impressive lithium battery line, and we’re proud
to provide our charging solutions for its latest model,” said Trent
Punnett, vice president of sales, marketing and product management at
Delta-Q. “As lift truck OEMs and major customers continue to switch to
lithium solutions for their industrial equipment, we’ll continue to
innovate and provide the industry with a wide range of high-quality
chargers that best suit their electric portfolios.”
First demos of the new Starlifter™ AC-powered battery can be seen at The
Battery Show North America at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi,
Mich. Delta-Q will be at booth #1249 and Navitas Systems will be at
booth #1137. More information can be found at www.thebatteryshow.com.
About Delta-Q Technologies
Delta-Q Technologies is a leading provider of battery charging solutions
that improve the performance and reliability of electric drive vehicles
and industrial equipment. The company has become the supplier of choice
to many of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric golf cars, lift
trucks, aerial work platforms, motorcycles and scooters, floor care
machines, and utility and recreational vehicles. Delta-Q is
headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a local presence in the U.S.,
Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.delta-q.com.
About Navitas Systems, LLC
Navitas Systems is a leader in integrated design, technology
development, and manufacturing of innovative energy-enabled system
solutions and energy storage products for commercial, industrial and
government agency customers. Navitas Systems products range from
customized energy storage solutions for motive, idle-reduction and
defense related applications, along with custom renewable energy
integrated power systems, to standard products like lithium based
lead-acid replacement batteries. In 2012, the company acquired the
Government Solutions Group of lithium battery manufacturer A123 Systems.
With this acquired advanced battery group located in a 50,000 square
foot R&D, Engineering, & Manufacturing Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan,
along with strong local and offshore partners and solid financial
stability, Navitas is well positioned to continue serving the energy
products and power electronics needs of major worldwide customers. For
more information on Navitas Systems please visit www.navitassys.com
or www.lithiumforkliftpower.com.
