Navitor Pharmaceuticals Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Detailing the Discovery and Development of NV-5138

Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the leader in the development of
mTORC1-targeted therapeutics designed to help patients live longer and
healthier lives, announced today the publication of a peer-reviewed
article in the Nature journal Scientific Reports,
detailing the discovery and characterization of NV-5138 as a potential
therapy for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). NV-5138 is a
first-in-class, orally-active small molecule that directly activates
mTORC1, the gatekeeper of cellular metabolism and renewal, which is
suppressed in the brain of people suffering from depression. NV-5138 is
currently in Phase 1 development for the treatment of TRD, with top-line
results expected in mid-2019.
“The pharmacological modulation of the mTOR pathway holds promise in a
wide range of therapeutic indications but to date, has almost
exclusively centered on inhibitors. We have identified a novel, highly
selective, orally bioavailable compound that activates mTORC1 in the
brain. To our knowledge, this is the first selective mTORC1 activator
targeting an amino acid sensor that is brain penetrant and achieves
significant mTORC1 activation,” said George P. Vlasuk, Ph.D., President
and Chief Scientific Officer of Navitor.
Navitor’s scientific founder, David M. Sabatini, M.D., Ph.D., Professor
of Biology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Member of
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, and Investigator of the
Howard Hughes Medical Institute, discovered and characterized sestrin1
and 2 proteins (sestrin), which function as cellular sensors for the
amino acid leucine, a natural activator of the mTORC1 pathway. NV-5138
was designed by Navitor to specifically bind to sestrin and activate
mTORC1. Unlike leucine, however, NV-5138 is able to effectively activate
mTORC1 in the brain, which makes it uniquely suited to target disorders
of the CNS where there is reduced mTORC1 pathway activity.
Dr. Sabatini commented, “Translating the basic biological discoveries
from my laboratory into practical opportunities to discover promising
therapeutics is immensely gratifying. By mimicking the binding of
leucine to sestrin to specifically activate mTORC1, NV-5138 provides
validation for the rational targeting of key regulatory pathways
upstream of mTORC1, an approach that offers the potential to unlock the
full therapeutic potential of the mTOR pathway.”
The article, title “Discovery of NV-5138, the first selective Brain
mTORC1 activator” is published in the latest edition of the
peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports, an online, open access
journal from the publishers of Nature, which publishes
scientifically valid primary research from all areas of the natural and
clinical sciences. The paper can be found at www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-40693-5.
About NV-5138
NV-5138 is an orally bioavailable, small molecule that directly and
transiently activates mTORC1, the master modulator of cellular
metabolism, which is often suppressed in the brain of patients suffering
from depression. NV-5138 binds to and modulates sestrin, a newly
discovered cellular sensor protein for the amino acid leucine, a potent
natural activator of mTORC1. As opposed to many other organ systems like
skeletal muscle, leucine is a poor activator of mTORC1 in the brain
since it is principally used as a metabolic precursor for
neurotransmitter and protein synthesis. NV-5138 was designed to avoid
the metabolic fate of leucine in the brain and thus serves as an
effective activator of mTORC1 in this tissue. Results from preclinical
models demonstrate that oral administration of NV-5138 produces rapid
upregulation of key synaptic proteins, synaptic remodeling in the
prefrontal cortex and hippocampus, sustained antidepressant behavioral
responses, cognitive improvements and compound-specific spectral power
changes, as measured by quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG).
Navitor’s strong intellectual property portfolio includes composition of
matter patent protection for NV-5138 and related compounds.
About mTORC1
mTORC1, or Complex 1 of the mechanistic target of rapamycin, activity
governs the pace and ability of the cell to synthesize protein and other
cellular components. Increased mTORC1 activity contributes to a broad
array of diseases of aging by increasing protein misfolding and driving
cellular stress, inflammation, and fibrosis. In other disease states
such as severe depression, inadequate mTORC1 activity contributes to
disease pathology by limiting energy utilization and protein synthesis,
leading to impaired function. Multiple preclinical studies have shown
that mTORC1 activation is required for the efficacy of many rapid-acting
antidepressant compounds, including but not limited to modulators of the
N-methyl-D-aspartic-acid (NMDA)-mediated signaling pathway like ketamine.1
About Navitor
Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the leader in the development of
mTORC1-targeted therapeutics designed to help patients live longer and
healthier lives. The Company’s proprietary platform enables true
modulation of mTORC1, the gatekeeper of cellular metabolism and renewal,
with the first-ever absolutely selective mTORC1 inhibition and the
unique ability for mTORC1 activation. Navitor’s lead clinical-stage
candidate, NV-5138, is a small molecule that directly activates mTORC1
and is being developed for treatment-resistant depression, with
additional opportunities in cognition and memory. The Company’s NΛValog
program, which provides unprecedented selectivity in mTORC1 inhibition,
is initially targeting chronic kidney disease and has broad potential
application for age-related diseases. For more information, please visit www.navitorpharma.com.
1. Zanos, P. et al., CNS Drugs. 2018; 32(3): 197-227
