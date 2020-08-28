Navy Federal Chairman Named NAFCU Volunteer of the Year

Navy Federal Credit Union Chairman of the Board, VADM John A. Lockard, USN (Ret.), has been named “Volunteer of the Year” by the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005337/en/

VADM John A. Lockard, USN (Ret.), Chairman of the Board at Navy Federal Credit Union, has been named “Volunteer of the Year” by the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (Photo: Business Wire)

"VADM Lockard is a tremendous asset not just for Navy Federal, but for the entire credit union movement," said Mary McDuffie, president and CEO of Navy Federal. "His work for Navy Federal as a volunteer official for the past 29 years—26 of them as Board Chair—is a constant and inspirational reminder of our mission as a credit union."

This year’s NAFCU Annual Awards Competition honored eight winners in total and was selected by a committee of credit union leaders. Nominees for CEO of the Year, Credit Union of the Year, Professional of the Year and Volunteer of the Year were judged in two categories: credit unions with assets of more than $250 million and those with assets of $250 million or less. Lockard was a winner among credit unions with more than $250 million in assets.

"It’s been my privilege to serve Navy Federal Credit Union and have the opportunity to be part of the credit union movement," Lockard said. "Volunteering my time in the service of our members has been one of the greatest experiences of my life and I'm honored to receive this recognition from NAFCU."

VADM Lockard and the other winners in NAFCU’s 2020 Annual Awards Competition will be honored during NAFCU’s Virtual Congressional Caucus, September 14-15. Annual Awards Competition winners will be celebrated during the conference and profiled in the November-December 2020 edition of The NAFCU Journal magazine.

“This year’s award winners have demonstrated their exceeding commitment to strengthening the credit union industry,” said NAFCU Awards Committee Chairman Keith Sultemeier, president and CEO of Kinecta Federal Credit Union. “NAFCU is honored to recognize these winners, including VADM Lockard, for their efforts to change the industry for the better and their ability to facilitate the industry’s mission of providing exceptional financial services for their communities.”

"I consider it an honor to work with VADM Lockard and I am proud he is receiving this industry recognition for all he has done to help Navy Federal and the credit union movement positively impact the financial lives of millions of Americans," McDuffie said.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only 7 members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 9 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 20,000 and has a global network of 341 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

Federally insured by NCUA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005337/en/