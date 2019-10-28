Navy Federal Credit Union : Ranks No. 1 for Customer Experience Excellence

Navy Federal Credit Union remains the industry leader for a second consecutive year, ranking No. 1 among U.S. companies in KPMG’s 2019 U.S. Customer Experience Excellence Report. The credit union is being recognized for delivering the best customer experience, taking the top spot over 295 brands across 10 business sectors.

“Our mission is to serve as our members’ trusted financial partner for all of life's important decisions,” said Mary McDuffie, president/CEO of Navy Federal. “Our entire team is committed to meeting our members’ needs and we are always looking for new ways to make the member experience even better.”

KPMG ranked brands across Six Pillars of Customer Experience Excellence to identify the leaders in each country: Personalization; Integrity; Expectations; Resolution; Time & Effort and Empathy. Navy Federal is one of only five brands to receive a score 8.5 or more.

“KPMG’s research shows us that leading organizations have built unique emotional connections with their customers, and continue to deliver impactful experience across the customer lifecycle,” said Julio Hernandez, U.S. Customer Advisory Practice Lead, KPMG LLP. “Navy Federal Credit Union once again tops our leaders table because our research indicates that they have a personal, individualized understanding of their members, allowing them to put their members firmly at the center of their decision making.”

The research for this year’s U.S. report was conducted via an online survey and was completed in May 2019. A total of 7,552 U.S. consumers who had interacted with a brand in the last six months were interviewed. Each brand needed a minimum of 100 consumer responses to be considered.

Year after year, Navy Federal is recognized for its dedication to creating a satisfying work environment and an exceptional member experience. Earlier this year, Navy Federal celebrated its 9th year on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®List, ranking 29th, the highest in its history. Other notable accolades include being the Industry Leader for Banks/Credit Unions (multichannel) in Customer Experience in Forrester’s 2019 CX Index™ and No. 7 in Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance 2019.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 8 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 18,000 and has a global network of 336 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

