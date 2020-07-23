Navy Federal Earns “Credit Union of the Year” for the 14th Consecutive Year

U.S. Navy Selects Branch Serving Naval Support Activity Bahrain as Best in 2019

Navy Federal Credit Union’s branch located on Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain received the Department of the Navy’s Distinguished Credit Union Service Award for 2019. This is the 14th consecutive “Credit Union of the Year” award Navy Federal has received for one of its branches from the United States Navy.

Navy Federal Credit Union's Bahrain team. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This award underscores the hard work our team puts in each day to serve our members,” said Santi Irwin, Navy Federal branch manager. "As an American credit union aboard NSA Bahrain, it’s our duty to serve the military community here while they are serving abroad, just as we serve stateside. We believe in taking the time to make each member’s financial goals our mission."

Captain Greg Smith, Commanding Officer of Naval Support Activity Bahrain, nominated the branch for the notable award. In his nomination package, Smith highlighted that the branch, “has an unrelenting commitment to the financial-wellness of its members.”

Additionally, Smith recognized the NSA Bahrain branch for the following efforts:

Provided the community with a comprehensive financial education program through the delivery of over 25 presentations, reaching more than 1,500 military personnel, DoD Civilians, contractors and family members

Collaborated with the local Navy Marine Corps Relief Society chapter to provide information on loan fundamentals and encourage members to seek low-cost loan options

Provided information on the importance of establishing and maintaining an emergency fund

Team members demonstrated adaptability and flexibility by extending hours to provide support to visiting ships

“Our NSA Bahrain team exemplifies what it means to make our members the mission,” said Dietrich Kuhlmann, executive vice president, Branch Operations. “Our team members across the entire credit union make it their priority each day to go above and beyond to help our members achieve financial wellness.”

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only 7 members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 9 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 20,000 and has a global network of 341 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

Federally insured by NCUA.

