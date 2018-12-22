Log in
Navy Federal Extends Paycheck Relief to Those Affected by Government Shutdown

12/22/2018 | 07:27pm CET

Zero-percent APR loans available for eligible members

Navy Federal Credit Union has announced a plan to cover direct deposit for eligible members during the government shutdown. Coverage for this loan begins if a shutdown extends into the next pay period and pay is interrupted.

The credit union is offering assistance to Federal government employees and active duty members of the Coast Guard whose pay has been disrupted by the shutdown, and have an established direct deposit account. Navy Federal will also continue to accept registration for the program until three days after the scheduled pay day.

“Our members deserve peace of mind during a government shutdown, and eligible members can register to get some relief,” said Tynika Wilson, senior vice president of debit card and fund services at Navy Federal. “Public service is a defining characteristic of our membership, and this is the right thing to do.”

Program registration begins today on Navy Federal’s website navyfederal.org, in branches or by phone at 1-888-842-6328. Wilson urged eligible members to register so their pay is covered. Members impacted by the shutdown who don’t meet the eligibility requirements should visit a branch or call to discuss their situation with a representative.

“This is an evolving situation we are monitoring. Not knowing whether there will be available funds in your account can be especially troubling this time of year,” continued Wilson. “This is just another way in which we can help spread some happiness and relief during the holidays.”

Navy Federal helped its members in similar situations in April 2011, September 2013, and earlier this year. To find out if your pay is affected, check with your agency or visit opm.gov, dhs.gov or defense.gov.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over eight million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 18,000 and has a global network of 328 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.


© Business Wire 2018
