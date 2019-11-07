Navy Federal Named Presenting Sponsor of the NHL Veterans Appreciation Night Game on NBCSN

Navy Federal Credit Union has been named the presenting sponsor of the National Hockey League (NHL) Veterans Appreciation Night broadcast on Nov. 11 on NBCSN between the Arizona Coyotes and the Washington Capitals. The news comes as Navy Federal enters its second season as the Official Military Appreciation Partner of the NHL ®. In addition to the NHL Veterans Appreciation Night game, the credit union will have a presence throughout the hockey season with activations at NHL tentpole events, in broadcast and online.

“Partnering with the NHL gives us the opportunity to engage with hockey fans and create meaningful, lasting relationships in the spirit of military appreciation,” said Navy Federal Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Pam Piligian. “We’re proud to honor those who serve by making military appreciation a priority in everything we do, including this partnership.”

“Our partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union enables the NHL to continue showcasing our unwavering appreciation and support to active duty military, veterans and their families,” said Evin Dobson, NHL Group VP, Partnership Marketing. “As Veterans Day is close upon us, we look forward to engaging Navy Federal with the NHL’s passionate fans to create unique and memorable experiences.”

The 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will be Feb. 15 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., featuring the Los Angeles Kings vs. the Colorado Avalanche. Navy Federal will serve as title sponsor of this event to share appreciation for Air Force servicemembers and cadets. The NHL Stadium Series weekend will also feature a one-of-a-kind hockey tournament for veterans in Denver.

In addition, the “Stick Tap For Service” program, in its second year, will launch later this season. The program gives veterans, active duty servicemembers and their families the chance to share personal stories about hockey and their communities. Navy Federal will also be an official partner and the presenting sponsor for military-themed ceremonial elements at the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® and the 2020 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend.

About Navy Federal Credit Union:

Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 8 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 18,000 and has a global network of 336 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

About the NHL:

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, based in Seattle, for the 2021-22 season. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Gary Bettman has served the NHL as Commissioner since February 1, 1993 and has guided the world’s top professional hockey league to more than $5 billion in annual revenues and partnerships with more than 40 blue chip corporate sponsors. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network™ in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viasat in the Nordic Region, Yandex in Russia and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Having entered the esports world in 2018, the League hosts the NHL Gaming World Championship™ annually, drawing record digital streaming audiences during the 2019 campaign. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.

