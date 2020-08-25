Log in
Navy Federal Names New Chief Financial Officer

08/25/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

Today Navy Federal Credit Union announced the hiring of John Collins as Chief Financial Officer. He joins Navy Federal after a 20-year career with Capital One.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005844/en/

John Collins, CFO of Navy Federal Credit Union (Photo: Business Wire)

John Collins, CFO of Navy Federal Credit Union (Photo: Business Wire)

“John brings with him a wealth of experience that will serve Navy Federal well,” said Mary McDuffie, president and CEO of Navy Federal. “I know with his proven track record, John will hit the ground running in our mission of providing award winning service.”

Before joining Navy Federal, Collins has led organizations in many key financial areas, including: CFO for a Line of Business, Assistant Corporate Controller, Controller for acquired Bank, Chief of Staff to the CFO, Finance Chief Risk Officer and Capital Markets Executive, and he led two of Capital One's bank acquisitions and integrations.

Collins has extensive experience in leading cross-functional, multi-dimensional teams over the course of his career. This success has well-positioned him to lead Nay Federal’s short- and long-term organizational goals in the coming years.

“I’m honored to join Navy Federal and its rich tradition of serving those who have served and the communities that support them,” said Collins. “It’s clear that everyone in the organization – from our teams in contact center, digital teams and beyond – that there is a heavy emphasis on prioritizing our members’ needs and making their financial mission our own. I look forward to working with and learning from the team, and using my broad experience managing different facets of an organization’s finances to help continue making these goals a reality.”

Collins holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Richmond.

About Navy Federal Credit Union

Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 9 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 21,500 and has a global network of 341 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit www.navyfederal.org.

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.


© Business Wire 2020
