Navy Federal Once Again in Top 10 for Best Places to Work in IT

For a second year in a row, Navy Federal Credit Union ranks in the top 10 for IDG’s Computerworld 2020 Best Places to Work in IT. This is the credit union’s sixth consecutive year to make the list, ranking ninth among 52 large organizations. Navy Federal remains the only credit union among the large organizations.

Navy Federal’s Information Services Department provides support for the credit union’s 21,500 employees and over 9.2 million members.

“Technology is critical in our mission to deliver the best service for our members and employees,” said Tony Gallardy, Chief Information Officer for Navy Federal. “Whether you’re a member connecting with us through our mobile app or an employee teleworking from home, our ISD team has played a major role in making sure the credit union provides an incredible experience.”

Computerworld, in partnership with IDG’s Insider Pro, compiles its Best Places to Work in IT list based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. Additionally, IT professionals are surveyed and their responses are factored heavily in determining the rankings.

“As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging,” said Mark Lewis, VP Audience Development at IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Place to Work in IT list share a common denominator: They create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

Navy Federal continues to place an emphasis on growing its team in ISD. Many career opportunities are available at various campus locations, including Winchester, VA, Pensacola, FL, and its headquarters in Vienna, VA. For information on jobs at Navy Federal, visit the careers page.

Year after year, Navy Federal is recognized for its dedication to creating a satisfying work environment and an exceptional member experience. Earlier this year, Navy Federal celebrated its 10th year on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®List, ranking 19th, the highest in its history. Additionally, the credit union was recently ranked No. 1 in Customer Experience Excellence by KPMG.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 9 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 21,500 and has a global network of 342 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

