Navy Federal Puts Spotlight on Military Appreciation

Navy Federal Credit Union proudly recognizes Military Appreciation Month by honoring those who serve. Throughout the month of May, Navy Federal is sharing messages of appreciation on social media using the hashtag #MissionMilitaryThanks. Members can also visit the credit union’s website for special offers and additional ways to show military appreciation.

“Our appreciation for military service members is what we’re all about as an organization,” said Vice President of Membership at Navy Federal, Carl Schwab. “That feeling is unwavering as we rally together in the face of this pandemic. Our dedication to service is one of the many ways we can show our military members and their families how much their commitment means to us.”

Details about Navy Federal’s Military Appreciation Month offers are available online and by phone.

Offers include:

Get $25 for joining Navy Federal as a member, or by referring an active duty servicemember, veteran, or Department of Defense civilian or contractor

Get $200 cash back when you refinance your auto loan with Navy Federal from another lender

Earn $150 cash back by spending $2,000 within 90 days of account opening on the Navy Federal cashRewards credit card with a 0% intro APR on all purchases for 6 months

Get $25 when you open a new Special EasyStart Certificate with a qualifying direct deposit and checking account

“It takes a community to serve, and we have made it our mission to ensure we are serving members to the best of our ability,” said Schwab. “We’ve also taken steps to establish a program and special offers for those in need of additional assistance. Any member who’s looking at their options should contact us so they can fully understand what’s available to them.”

Navy Federal’s Pandemic Relief Loan program includes a variety of financial tools and resources for those impacted by COVID-19. Members can learn more about program details and eligibility on the credit union’s COVID-19 response page.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 9 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 18,000 and has a global network of 342 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

