Navy Federal Re-Launches Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card

Navy
Federal Credit Union today announced a re-launch of its premier
rewards credit card, the Visa
Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card. Navy Federal is redefining
the traditional travel card, allowing members to earn triple rewards on
more than just hotel points and airline miles. The enhanced card offers
3X points on all travel purchases and 2X points on everything else.
“Whether you’re an adventure seeker or an everyday commuter, the
improved Flagship Rewards credit card will reward you for your
lifestyle,” said Annie Sebastian, senior vice president of credit card
products and business optimization at Navy Federal. “Our newly added
travel category offers 3X points on all travel-related spending,
including ride-sharing programs, tolls, taxis, parking garages, cruises
and more. We’re even offering 3X points on the things people like to do
while traveling, like heading to the golf course or visiting an
amusement park. All that and you can still get 2X the points on
everything else.”
Starting today, existing cardholders will be automatically upgraded to
the new point structure and redemption value.
Additional features include:
-
NEW! Earn up to $100
statement credit for TSA Pre-Check or Global Entry
-
NEW! One point is equal to $0.01 when you redeem for cash,
travel or gift cards
-
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, $49 thereafter
-
No foreign transaction fees
-
No balance transfer fees
-
Cell phone protection
-
No limit on rewards earned and rewards never expire
“Our goal is to make sure we provide the best member service and the
best financial products to fit our member’s needs. By upgrading our
Flagship credit card, we’re able to deliver immediate value to almost
100,000 cardholders at no extra effort or cost to them. That’s the Navy
Federal way,” added Sebastian.
Navy Federal members can sign-up for the card online
or through the mobile app, call the 24/7 contact center or visit any of
its 319 branches. Current introductory offer includes 50,000 bonus
points when cardholders spend $4,000 within the first 90 days. The card
is serviced by Navy Federal and accepted on the Visa Signature global
merchant network.
About Navy Federal Credit Union: Navy Federal Credit Union is the
world’s largest credit union, with more than $93 billion in assets, more
than 8 million members, 319 branches and a workforce of over 17,000
employees worldwide. The credit union serves all Department of Defense
and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor
personnel, and their families. For additional information about Navy
Federal, visit navyfederal.org.
Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.
