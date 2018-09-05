Navy Federal Re-Launches Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card

The card now offers 3X points on travel and 2X on everything else giving members enhanced travel rewards

Navy Federal Credit Union today announced a re-launch of its premier rewards credit card, the Visa Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card. Navy Federal is redefining the traditional travel card, allowing members to earn triple rewards on more than just hotel points and airline miles. The enhanced card offers 3X points on all travel purchases and 2X points on everything else.

“Whether you’re an adventure seeker or an everyday commuter, the improved Flagship Rewards credit card will reward you for your lifestyle,” said Annie Sebastian, senior vice president of credit card products and business optimization at Navy Federal. “Our newly added travel category offers 3X points on all travel-related spending, including ride-sharing programs, tolls, taxis, parking garages, cruises and more. We’re even offering 3X points on the things people like to do while traveling, like heading to the golf course or visiting an amusement park. All that and you can still get 2X the points on everything else.”

Starting today, existing cardholders will be automatically upgraded to the new point structure and redemption value.

Additional features include:

Earn up to $100 statement credit for TSA Pre-Check or Global Entry NEW! One point is equal to $0.01 when you redeem for cash, travel or gift cards

One point is equal to $0.01 when you redeem for cash, travel or gift cards $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, $49 thereafter

No foreign transaction fees

No balance transfer fees

Cell phone protection

No limit on rewards earned and rewards never expire

“Our goal is to make sure we provide the best member service and the best financial products to fit our member’s needs. By upgrading our Flagship credit card, we’re able to deliver immediate value to almost 100,000 cardholders at no extra effort or cost to them. That’s the Navy Federal way,” added Sebastian.

Navy Federal members can sign-up for the card online or through the mobile app, call the 24/7 contact center or visit any of its 319 branches. Current introductory offer includes 50,000 bonus points when cardholders spend $4,000 within the first 90 days. The card is serviced by Navy Federal and accepted on the Visa Signature global merchant network.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union, with more than $93 billion in assets, more than 8 million members, 319 branches and a workforce of over 17,000 employees worldwide. The credit union serves all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. For additional information about Navy Federal, visit navyfederal.org.

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

