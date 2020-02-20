Neal Gerber Adds Veteran Intellectual Property Partner David A. Wheeler

Neal Gerber Eisenberg (NGE) is pleased to announce the addition of David A. Wheeler as a partner in the Intellectual Property practice group. Prior to joining the firm, Wheeler was a partner at Chapman Spingola LLP.

During his three-decade career, Wheeler, a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP) by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), has counseled companies on issues related to cyber security and data privacy, intellectual property, information technology and eCommerce. His practice extends across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, energy, finance, entertainment, education, hospitality and medicine. Wheeler has additional experience addressing personal information collection, compliance and use policies, data security requirements, breach notification compliance, incident response, PCI-DSS compliance and cyber governance counseling.

“We are excited to welcome David to our growing team of data privacy professionals,” said Scott Fisher, Managing Partner of Neal Gerber Eisenberg. “David’s experience spans diverse technologies and industries. He will serve as a valued asset to our clients and our firm as a whole.”

A former software developer, Wheeler has an in-depth understanding of the technical aspects of intellectual property, technology, privacy and data security issues. Wheeler counsels clients on a range of intellectual property issues, including trademark and copyright prosecution and litigation, new gTLDs and forced recovery of domain names. Additionally, Wheeler resolves social media issues, such as addressing false statements, harassment and infringement issues related to social media platforms.

“We welcome David to the group at an ideal time as our clients continue to navigate their businesses and manage risk around landmark privacy laws like the CCPA and GDPR,” said Michael Kelber, co-chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property practice group. “He adds great depth and value to our ability to serve our clients’ needs and address their concerns amid an evolving privacy landscape.”

Wheeler joins an intellectual property practice group comprised of nearly 40 dedicated attorneys, responsible for protecting and leveraging the IP assets of some of the most cutting-edge technology and Fortune 500 companies. He is the second addition to the group this year joining Vanessa Colman, formerly of Groupon and now counsel in the firm’s Intellectual Property and Corporate & Securities practice groups.

Wheeler received his J.D. with moot court honors from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law, his M.B.A in finance from Loyola College in Maryland and his B.S. in information systems management from the University of Maryland.

