Near Miss on the SeaRose FPSO

Husky Energy has reported that on August 27, 2020, at approximately 4:00 a.m., during normal production operations, a metal cone weighing approximately 0.7kg was found on the SeaRose FPSO M08 laydown area. The cone appeared to have fallen from the High Velocity Inert Gas Valve, which is located at the top of the turret above the turret gantry level, approximately 30m above the M08 laydown area. There was no indication of any further damage found to the valve or in the area.

There were no injuries and no personnel were in the area during the incident. The incident had the potential for fatality based on the Dropped Objects Prevention Scheme (DROPS) calculator.

Husky barricaded the area to prevent personnel from entering and has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident.

The C-NLOPB is monitoring Husky's investigation of the incident.

