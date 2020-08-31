Log in
Near Miss on the SeaRose FPSO

08/31/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

Husky Energy has reported that on August 27, 2020, at approximately 4:00 a.m., during normal production operations, a metal cone weighing approximately 0.7kg was found on the SeaRose FPSO M08 laydown area. The cone appeared to have fallen from the High Velocity Inert Gas Valve, which is located at the top of the turret above the turret gantry level, approximately 30m above the M08 laydown area. There was no indication of any further damage found to the valve or in the area.

There were no injuries and no personnel were in the area during the incident. The incident had the potential for fatality based on the Dropped Objects Prevention Scheme (DROPS) calculator.

Husky barricaded the area to prevent personnel from entering and has initiated an investigation into the root cause of the incident.

The C-NLOPB is monitoring Husky's investigation of the incident.

Media Contacts:

Husky Energy
Colleen McConnell
Husky Energy Communications
(709) 724-3504
Colleen.McConnell@huskyenergy.com

C-NLOPB
Tim Murphy
C-NLOPB Communications
(709) 778-1418
tmurphy@cnlopb.ca

Incident Disclosures 2020
Date Update
August 31, 2020 Near Miss on the SeaRose FPSO
July 21, 2020 Unauthorized Discharge from the Hibernia Platform
June 26, 2020 Near Miss on the Hebron Platform
June 19, 2020 Unauthorized Discharge from the SeaRose FPSO
June 1, 2020 Fire on Terra Nova FPSO
April 9, 2020 C-NLOPB Response to COVID-19 - April 9 Update
April 9, 2020 C-NLOPB Response to COVID-19 - March 24 Update
March 20, 2020 March 17, 2020 Update: Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board Response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Disclaimer

C-NLOPB - Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 18:24:00 UTC
