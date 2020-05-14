Nearly 3 Million Sought Jobless Benefits Last Week -- 2nd Update

By Sarah Chaney and Gwynn Guilford

An additional three million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, continuing a two-month trend of historically high claims as the coronavirus pandemic rippled through the U.S. economy.

About 36.5 million Americans have filed applications in the past eight weeks, with weekly totals remaining at or above three million a week. Still, unemployment filings have declined since an initial surge in layoffs drove claims up to a weekly peak of nearly 7 million at the end of March. In 43 states, unemployment applications fell last week.

"The numbers are very high, but they're stepping down every week, and I see no reason why that decline in filings wouldn't continue," said Keith Hall, chief economist for the Council of Economic Advisers under former President George W. Bush. "Employers are likely poised to bring people back, but right now we're in a holding pattern."

Stocks finished higher as investors digested the claims, U.S. and China tension and efforts to reopen local economies.

States including Utah, Texas and Indiana have lifted some business restrictions enacted earlier in the crisis to slow the spread of coronavirus. Governors are seeking to increase testing capacity and build contact-tracing teams as they move toward easing their lockdowns.

New claims in Georgia and Florida -- which have begun lifting business restrictions in recent weeks -- increased last week compared from the previous week. However, in several other states that have begun reopening, the number of people filing for benefits has continued to fall. For instance, initial claims in Oklahoma fell 65% from the previous week, and were down 42% in Texas.

Last week's jobless-claims figure is an undercount of the number of workers seeking benefits. Many states are receiving applications under a provision in a federal stimulus law that allows workers to apply who were largely ineligible for benefits before the pandemic, including independent contractors and self-employed people. More than 1.8 million individuals had filed such claims in the past two weeks, according to the Labor Department. Because those claims aren't seasonally adjusted, they are excluded from the main claims figures.

Meanwhile, the ranks of workers drawing on unemployment insurance continues to remain high as states process applications. In the week that ended May 2, 22.8 million Americans received unemployment payments, up slightly from a revised 22.4 million the week before.

Jilma Guevara is one person who has drawn on such benefits after losing work because of the pandemic.

Until March, Ms. Guevara conducted cargo security at Miami International Airport, ensuring that nothing illegal or dangerous was loaded onto flights operated by American Airlines Group Inc. On March 23, 10 minutes before her shift ended, she was laid off by her employer, Eulen America.

The next day, Ms. Guevara, who earned around $17 an hour, said she spent 12 1/2 hours online trying to apply for unemployment benefits before her application finally went through.

After a month, the unemployment checks started to arrive at the end of April, putting Ms. Guevara, age 58, on firmer footing. But she sees few possibilities for a new job, either right now or when the extra $600 a week of federal unemployment benefits expires at the end of July.

"I think I can't go anywhere because everything is the same everywhere," she said.

The U.S. Treasury sent out more than $48 billion in unemployment payments in April, greater than three times the amount paid at the monthly peak of the 2007-09 recession, according to a Brookings Institution analysis. The April unemployment payments helped offset more than half of the wages and salaries that were lost during the month, Brookings researchers estimated.

State labor departments have been reallocating staff from other departments to process jobless claims and answer phone calls during the economic crisis. Some have turned to tech giants including Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google for new technology to handle the historic number of claims. Such efforts helped Kansas to field more calls than earlier in the crisis, and Rhode Island to begin rolling out a federal unemployment program faster than other states.

In the week ended April 25, about 3.4 million individuals in the U.S. were collecting unemployment claims through this federal stimulus program that allows independent contractors and self-employed to apply for benefits. Michigan accounted for a large portion of these claims, according to Thursday's Labor Department report.

Many Americans, such as Sheryl Gillard of Charleston, S.C., are still waiting to receive their unemployment benefits. Ms. Gillard, 62, lost her customer-service position at a college bookstore in mid-March when Trident Technical College in Charleston shut down.

She said she has yet to receive her first payment after submitting her application for unemployment benefits near the end of March. She has started searching for a new job and is open to working in the medical field.

"Meanwhile, where are these benefits we were supposed to be getting?" she said. "I'm just furious, honestly."

Ms. Gillard said she is thankful for members of her church who have been giving her money while she is jobless and waiting for unemployment payments, which she hopes to receive before her next car payment comes due.

A spokeswoman for South Carolina's labor department said that it has received more than 453,000 claims in the past seven weeks and that most have been processed within three weeks.

--Lauren Weber contributed to this article.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com and Gwynn Guilford at gwynn.guilford@wsj.com