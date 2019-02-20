Nearly 90% of Purchase Decisions and Discussions are Made at Home, According to New PebblePost Consumer Study

‘Home is at the Heart of Commerce Marketing’ Research Offers Brands Key Path to Purchase Insights, Reinforces Value of Integrated Digital and Direct Mail Marketing

PebblePost®, the leading digital-to-direct mail marketing platform, today released the results of a new study, ‘Home is at the Heart of Commerce Marketing,’ commissioned with Murphy Research, about how direct mail influences shopper behavior. The study validates the important role of the home in driving brand engagement, and reveals that the majority of purchase decisions are pre-planned and made at home with other members of the household.

Key takeaways from the study include:

88% of purchase decisions are made or discussed at home. Retail, automotive, and financial purchases that require higher levels of consideration almost universally involve the home. Retail: 82% Automotive: 94% Financial services: 91%



89% of key purchase decisions are pre-planned and discussed with others. Spouses have the greatest influence on purchase decisions: 73% of consumers agree that their spouse is influential in purchase decisions. 76% of shoppers discuss relevant mail from a brand or retailer they have purchased from in the past. Conversely, 68% of shoppers immediately toss direct mail received from a brand they haven’t heard of.



61% of recipients find direct mail influenced their purchase decision. Direct mail drives consideration and engagement: 75% of direct mail shoppers talked about the product after purchasing, while 22% liked or followed the brand or retailer on social media.



“Today’s research demonstrates the importance of direct mail in a shopper’s path to purchase, with nearly 90% of buying decisions made at home,” said Lewis Gersh, CEO, PebblePost. “The central role of the home, coupled with 90% of intent data available online and 90% of purchases occurring offline, means that marketers must align digital and traditional marketing strategies — including direct mail — to maximize ROI and drive conversions across every purchase channel.”

“We have experienced firsthand the performance benefit of reaching consumers who browse our site online with a relevant piece of direct mail,” said Scott Paladini, Founder, Bear Mattress. “We’re always looking for new touchpoints along the path to purchase, and we believe — as this study reinforces — that consumers are having meaningful conversations about their purchases at home. We recognize the value of providing a physical reminder that they can share, discuss, and consider on their own terms. As a result of our digital and direct mail campaigns, we’ve been able to decrease our CPA and add new customers to the brand.”

PebblePost is pioneering the first new marketing channel since search and social. The company is uniting the power of digital advertising and the performance of physical mail with Programmatic Direct Mail®, to transform online engagement into direct, at-home interactions that drive purchase decisions.

Additional insights from the PebblePost’s study can be found within the full report and infographic here.

Study Background

A total of 3,250 participated in the study conducted on October 26 – November 9, 2018. The purpose of the study was to understand how direct mail impacts consumer purchase decisions, as well as how purchase decisions involve the home and family members.

About PebblePost®

PebblePost is the leading digital-to-direct mail marketing platform. We capture online interest and intent data to send relevant direct mail that activates buying decisions at home and drives conversions everywhere. We invented Programmatic Direct Mail® to help brands convert more shoppers into buyers, by using advanced targeting, algorithmic optimization, attribution and quantitative analysis in our platform. PebblePost is a venture-backed company based in NYC.

