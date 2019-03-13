Nearly 900,000 Chrysler, Dodge & Jeep Vehicles – Recall Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you are a vehicle owner of one of the affected vehicles, you are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com , info@kehoelawfirm.com , to discuss the investigation.



On March 13, 3019, Cars.com reported that Fiat Chrysler’s recall was due to “[a]n issue with the catalytic converter [which] could adversely affect the vehicle’s emissions and, therefore, pollutants released into the air.”

As reported by The Detroit News on March 13, 2019: “[t]he U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday that Fiat Chrysler is voluntarily recalling 862,520 cars as a result of ‘in-use emissions investigations’ conducted by both the agency and the company. Those investigations, designed to measure the effectiveness of emission control systems in cars after some time on the road, revealed the vehicles were not meeting federal emission standards.”

The Detroit News reported the following vehicles are affected by the recall:

2011-2016 Dodge Journey (Front-wheel drive);

2011-2014 Chrysler 200 / Dodge Avenger (Front-wheel drive);

2011-2012 Dodge Caliber (Front-wheel drive, CVT transmission);

2011-2016 Jeep Compass/Patriot (Front-wheel drive, CVT transmission).

