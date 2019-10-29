Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nearly Three Quarters of IT Directors Say the Inability to Generate Insights Through Data Analytics Will Have a Negative Impact on Financial Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:12am EDT

New Research Substantiates the View that Data Is a Business’ Most Important Asset - with Chief Data Officers Playing a Crucial Role in Future–Proofing Business Strategies

Research undertaken by YouGov on behalf of analytics database provider Exasol finds that 72% of businesses worry that their inability to generate insights through the analysis of data will have a negative impact on financial performance. This is despite a similar number (77%) of respondents stating that data is now their organization’s most valuable asset.

The findings of the research, combined with additional desk research and the views from a number of industry commentators, are brought together in Exasol’s new eBook: From CDO to CEO: why your data expertise could make you a future business leader.

Aaron Auld, CEO at Exasol, explains: “After surveying the opinions of nearly 1,000 IT directors in the US, UK and Germany, it was clear that the effective use of data is essential not only for growth, but for survival. And while people are very much still at the heart of every business, including at Exasol, it is also important to recognize that data has become a key asset. Yet, many organizations are still struggling with legacy data systems and have no clear data strategy in place. This is where the CDO role has come into its own, harnessing and demystifying data to inform business decisions, improve differentiation and foster financial growth within an organization.”

A CDO’s ability to intrinsically understand the business and plan for its future will place these individuals as ideal candidates for future CEOs. They understand every aspect of the organization, meaning they can create a strategy and infrastructure that allows every department to access the data insights they need to grow.

Businesses will continue to struggle without a CDO at the helm enforcing a strategy, as it becomes increasingly important for them to glean insights and value from their data.

Caroline Carruthers, one of the UK’s first CDO’s, contributor to the whitepaper and co-author of “Data Driven Business Transformation”, explains: “Currently, most businesses are ‘data hoarders’, wanting to get their hands on as much data as possible. However, without people with the skills to understand how to process and use that data, the questions needed to improve data use are not being asked within the organization. The data is available, but those without experience in data handling don’t know what they don’t know, so they can’t use it to its full value.”

While the value of data professionals isn’t in doubt, the path from CDO to CEO won’t necessarily be a smooth one. Perspectives in the whitepaper from Mark Dexter, managing director of data-specialist recruiter KDR, and Peter Jackson, Director Group Data Sciences Legal & General, highlight the challenges and skills gaps that need to be overcome for CDOs to find their rightful strategic seat in the boardroom. But the potential is there. As Jackson says: “The C-suite is waking up to how much data can be held and how it can be used wisely.”

About Exasol
Exasol is the analytics database. Its high-performance in-memory analytics database gives organizations the power to transform how they work with data, on-premises, in the cloud or both – and turn it into value faster, easier and more cost effectively than ever before.

To learn more about Exasol, please visit www.exasol.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:26aINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 12, 2019
PR
09:25aGRUBHUB : valuation tumbles as rivals encroach
AQ
09:25aPV Nano Cell Signs Agreement with Hyper Marketing Inc. for Japan Sales, Distribution and Support
GL
09:23aMiniCo Insurance Agency Selects IVANS Markets to Drive Digital Distribution
GL
09:22aBEL FUSE : NEW - Automotive Ethernet ICMs
PU
09:22aSHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Continuing connected transactions and discloseable transactions
PU
09:22aATLANTIC INSURANCE PUBLIC : is delighted to officially announce a new partnership with Cyprus Airways
PU
09:22aYICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL : Adjustments to the original annual caps of the continuing connected transactions under the 2018-2020 framework api purchase agreement
PU
09:22aSYNOPSYS : Ships More Than 3,000 HAPS-80 Prototyping Systems
PU
09:22aSYNOPSYS : Accelerates Cloud Computing SoC Designs with New Die-to-Die PHY IP in Advanced 7nm FinFET Process
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5Most Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal hopes; Philippines leads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group