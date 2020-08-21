Nearly a fifth of enrollees in Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine study are Black or Latino -exec

CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nearly a fifth of
11,000 people enrolled so far in a 30,000-volunteer U.S. trial
testing a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and German
partner BioNTech are Black or Latino, groups among the
hardest hit by the coronavirus virus pandemic, a top Pfizer
executive said.
"Between Latinx and Black or African American populations,
we're running at about 19 percent or so," Dr. Bill Gruber,
Pfizer’s senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and
development, told Reuters in an interview.
"We're trying to push even higher than that."
Black and Latino Americans are infected with COVID-19 at
more than twice the rate of white Americans, with Native
Americans infected at even higher rates, research has shown. The
groups are historically underrepresented in clinical trials.
The companies' vaccine has quickly advanced into late-stage
testing, with some participants already getting their second of
two doses.
Physicians and scientists have been urging companies testing
coronavirus vaccines to include Black, Latino and indigenous
Americans in COVID-19 vaccine trials in hopes of building trust
among at-risk populations.
"We have a lot of campaigns to reach out to those
communities because they are overrepresented in terms of
COVID-19 illness, so we are very keen to have those individuals
as part of our trial," Gruber said on Thursday. "They have
higher attack rates and they are most likely to benefit."
According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll in May, only half of Black
Americans said they were somewhat or very interested in taking a
COVID-19 vaccine.
Gruber did not disclose the number of Native Americans
enrolled in the trial, but said Pfizer plans to draw on ties
from its Prevnar 7 pneumococcal vaccine tests in the
southwestern United States.
"I'm hopeful we'll be able to make further inroads in that
community as well," he said.
Pfizer and BioNTech expect to have data sufficient for an
emergency use authorization (EUA) or to start a full submission
in October, according to Gruber.
The company does not need to finish recruiting the full
30,000 patients planned for the trial in order to have enough
data to support an EUA, he said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said
COVID-19 vaccine trials need to have a safety database of at
least 3,000 individuals for each of the younger and elderly
populations in which it is tested.
Ultimately, the speed with which the vaccine can be approved
depends on how quickly patients in the placebo arm become
infected with the virus, starting about a week after the second
dose is administered. That began this week.
"We won't really know until we get a little farther," Gruber
said.
"We're following the rules that assure rigor," he added,
saying the company was taking no short cuts.
"I can't tell you what will happen politically," Gruber
said, when asked about concerns the Trump administration might
pressure companies and regulators to announce progress before
the November election.
Gruber said the companies were now in talks with the FDA
about how to begin testing the vaccine in children, a group the
regulatory agency itself is eager to gather data on.
Vaccines work differently in children and adults.
Gruber said vaccine tests often progress in stages, first in
older adolescents, then younger adolescents, and finally in
children. But there are already signs younger adults have higher
rates of reactions, such as fevers and sore arms, to Pfizer's
vaccine than older adults do, Gruber said.
There is a risk those reactions could be even more
heightened in younger populations, he added.
Roughly 75% of adults between the ages of 18 to 55 in
Pfizer's most recent trial had fevers after being given the
vaccine, most of them mild, according to Gruber.
“Younger children - maybe that's not going to be tolerated.
Maybe we're going to have severe fevers," he said. "That's why
we're adopting a very thoughtful, graduated approach. Children
are not just small adults."
Gruber said the company is submitting safety data to the FDA
and working out a testing plan for children, which he expects to
start soon.
