Nearmap to showcase impact of aerial imagery and technology during Nearmap NAVIG8 2020 livestream

Industry-leading aerial imagery company Nearmap will livestream annual flagship event Nearmap NAVIG8 today (6 August 2020) at 12pm (EDT).





Nearmap NAVIG8 will feature presentations from experts in government, AEC, solar and insurance organizations, and provide attendees with a live demo of its new Artificial Intelligence product, Nearmap AI.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading aerial imagery company Nearmap kicks off its flagship event Nearmap NAVIG8 today, with more than 5000 set to join the livestream of Nearmap executive addresses and use case presentations across government, AEC (architecture, engineering, and construction), solar and insurance.

Nearmap NAVIG8 was created to provide a forum for Nearmap customers from around the world to gather and share their experiences and insights. Themed Truth is in the detail, Nearmap NAVIG8 2020 will showcase the latest innovations from Nearmap, including pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Nearmap AI. Nearmap AI is a series of datasets constructed from machine learning models deployed across Nearmap high-definition aerial images. It allows users to automatically identify ground features, from tree overhang to residential footprints, track changes and verify insights against current aerial imagery at massive scale.

“After the successful commercial launch of Nearmap AI in June, we are excited to showcase the range of businesses and industries that use Nearmap and are innovating novel business solutions through our aerial imagery and 2D, 3D and AI capabilities,” said Dr. Rob Newman, CEO of Nearmap. “This year has underscored the need for businesses to be adaptable and flexible. We look forward to demonstrating how Nearmap’s innovation has given our customers the tools and insights to change the way they work and future-proof their businesses.”

Dr. Newman will keynote the conference with a presentation on the future of location mapping in sectors such as the government, AEC and insurance industries.

In addition to Newman’s keynote, Nearmap NAVIG8 features a line-up including customers, partners and business leaders from the City of Ryde Council (NSW), Esri, OpenSolar, Locatrix, Mulpha, Cardno, Travelers, Corelogic and GAF. The speakers will discuss how they leverage insights from high-definition Nearmap aerial imagery and detailed datasets. They will also showcase real-world examples of how Nearmap’s technology has enabled various industries across the globe to create efficiencies, revolutionize the way people work, and even save lives. Attendees will hear from presenters on topics spanning from planning cities of the future, refining the insurance underwriting and claims process, and turbocharging project development lifecycles to improving emergency response and public safety.

Viewers can submit their questions to be answered by experts in real time in a live Twitter Q&A session, which will run during the keynote address between 12pm-12.30pm EST, using the hashtag #AskNearmap. Nearmap customers will also have the chance to experience Nearmap AI technology through an obligation-free 30-day trial and get hands-on experience with the cutting-edge location technology.

Adam Sobek, Director Geospatial Capabilities, Business Intelligence and Analytics at Travelers, said innovation is part of the company’s DNA, which made Nearmap a perfect fit as a partner. “Geospatial technology is changing the way we move and think. When evaluating millions of different structures, having eyes on the ground gives us perspectives we have not had and allows us to better evaluate risk and respond to changes in the environment. The historical catalogue of frequently-updated images has also been vital for us when carrying out post-disaster evaluations. It allows us to estimate how many claims we’re likely to have so we can prepare and keep wait times down, evaluate the on-ground response needed, and claim adjustors can gain a clear understanding of what the asset looked like prior to the disaster.”

CoreLogic’s Executive of the Insurance & Spatial Solutions, Steve Brewer will also discuss how Nearmap data and imagery is built into real-time, digital workflows to create a better customer experience. “The underwriting process takes into account dozens, sometimes hundreds of factors, and site visits can result in wait-times of several weeks for property reports. However, combining the CoreLogic’s property insights together with the high-resolution captures by Nearmap allows for the automation of this process, speeding processing times and improving customer experience.” For more information on Nearmap NAVIG8 and to book your virtual seat, visit: https://www.nearmap.com/au/en/navig8.

About Nearmap

Nearmap brings the real world to you. Nearmap delivers high-resolution aerial imagery as a service to businesses across the world, powered by industry-leading geospatial mapping technology. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in North America and Australia multiple times each year, making fresh content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration.



Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights—enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations and robust bottom lines.



Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the ten largest aerial survey companies in the world by annual data collection volume and is publicly listed in the ASX 200. For more information, visit https://www.nearmap.com/us/en .