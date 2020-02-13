Neato Robotics : Appoints Levent Gungor as VP, Head of EMEA

Neato Robotics, a leading provider of intelligent robots for the home, today announced the appointment of Levent Gungor as VP, Head of EMEA. In this role, he will be responsible for leading operations across the growing European, Middle Eastern, and African markets for Neato.

Gungor brings with him 22 years of sales, marketing and general management experience in the fast-moving consumer goods and consumer electronics industries. He has worked with brands including Sony, Kraft Foods and Japan Tobacco across Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and Russia. Gungor specializes in handling cross-cultural differences to set up successful sales and marketing organizations across regions.

Neato CEO, Thomas Nedder, comments on the appointment, “Levent joins Neato as our new VP, Head of EMEA, at a time of great global growth for the company. His deep expertise in sales management, product marketing management, distributor operations, retail operations, and branch management across international markets will be a strong asset for Neato.”

Gungor joins Neato’s growing, dynamic leadership bench of industry experts, including Nedder who drives the company’s vision forward leveraging his expertise in global consumer electronics, and vice president of marketing Howard Leyda who has extensive experience with growth marketing and brand building in the robot vacuum industry.

About Neato Robotics

Neato Robotics designs intelligent robots for the home to improve people’s lives and solve real problems. Neato is committed to improving and adding features, ensuring that robots evolve and adapt with the consumer, creating a truly personalized cleaning experience. Neato drives innovation with intelligent laser navigation, mapping, smart home connectivity, and superior cleaning technologies. For more information, visit: www.neatorobotics.com. Join the Neato community on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

