Nebraska Book Company and Follett Higher Education Group Form Strategic Sourcing Partnership

Nebraska Book Holdings, Inc. ("NBC") and Follett Higher Education Group
(“FHEG”) today announced a strategic sourcing partnership to expand
access, efficiency and savings to institutions involved in wholesale
course materials sourcing and selling.
Through the partnership NBC will expand its wholesale services business
by assuming FHEG’s independently managed store accounts. FHEG, in turn,
will shift its focus from physical wholesale services to Follett
Marketplace and Valorebooks.com,
the company’s online marketplace platforms for buying, selling and
renting books.
“NBC is well positioned for the expansion of our course materials
division,” said Jay Amond, CEO of NBC. “With our recent capital
restructuring, EPEG certification, and this transaction, NBC is
committed to deliver even more affordable course materials to our
independent store customers.”
“We look forward to accelerated growth of the Follett Marketplace
through our strategic sourcing partnership with Nebraska Book Company,”
said Clay Wahl, President of FHEG. “Applying the complementary strengths
of Follett and NBC across our substantial wholesale sourcing channels
will create powerful course material solutions for customers and more
affordable options for students.”
“We are excited to expand the talent of our team and expand our customer
base,” said Kara Bunde-Dunn, SVP of Sales and Marketing for NBC. “We are
confident this partnership will increase our sales and distribution
channels, providing more quality inventory for our independent store
customers.”
About Nebraska Book Holdings (“NBC”)
NBC began in 1915 as an independent college bookstore. The company has
evolved into a key resource and consulting partner to over 2,000 college
retailers nationwide, providing textbook and technology solutions which
support student success and strengthen higher education retail across
the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. In addition to being one of
North America’s largest textbook distributors, NBC’s subsidiaries
include PrismRBS, College Store Design and Campus Advisory Services. For
more information about NBC, visit http://nebook.com.
About Follett Marketplace
The Follett Marketplace is an online marketplace built to meet the needs
of campus and industry customers who buy and sell course materials. It
was developed by Follett following the company’s 2016 acquisitions of
Valore Inc., Valorebooks.com
and Wobo Inc.
About Follett Corporation
Follett Corporation is the world's largest single source of books,
entertainment products, digital content and multimedia for libraries,
schools and retailers. Headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, Follett
provides education technology, services and physical and digital content
to millions of students at 70,000 schools and more than 2,850 physical
and virtual campus stores in North America. Through Baker & Taylor,
Follett's reach also extends to the public library and global retail
markets. For more information, visit www.follett.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005380/en/