Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nebraska Corn Growers Association : Visit Nebraska Corn at Husker Harvest Days!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 12:27am CEST
August 28, 2018

#TradeSTILLMatters to Nebraska's corn farmers!

The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) are excited to participate in this year's Husker Harvest Days to continue to address the importance of agricultural trade.

Over 95% of the world's population lives outside of the United States and more than 97% of the anticipated population growth over the next 35 years will take place outside of U.S. borders. Ag exports help meet global demand while adding value to Nebraska's corn industry.

In the midst of challenging times for ag trade, stop by the Ag Commodities Building at the 2018 Husker Harvest Days to become an advocate for trade. Record a short video to show your support for trade and receive a free t-shirt! While you're there, learn more trade statistics and sign our #tradeSTILLmatters banner to show your support of ag trade.

Husker Harvest Days is also great time to sign up for a NeCGA membership to further advocate for Nebraska's corn industry. Growers who join or renew their membership at Husker Harvest Days will receive a FREE gift.

As always, don't forget to grab an ice-cold can of corn sweetened Coca-Cola while you're in the building!

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Nebraska Corn Growers Association published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 22:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:47aCALED CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION FOR LOCAL ECONOMIC : Read Camoin Associates Opportunity Zone Update
PU
01:40aUK shop prices rise for first time in over five years - BRC
RE
01:15aU.S. dollar hits four-week low as risk appetite returns
RE
01:12aACTU AUSTRALIAN COUNCIL OF TRADE UNIONS : Productivity Commission highlights growing inequality
PU
01:12aCALIFORNIA ENERGY COMMISSION : Energy Commission Workshop Examines Impact of Climate Change
PU
01:11aEXCLUSIVE - MEXICO-U.S. DEAL INCLUDES MEXICAN AUTO EXPORT CAP : sources
RE
01:02aCITY OF OLYMPIA WA : Fog Sealing Scheduled on Lilly Road
PU
01:02aNORTH TEXAS COMMISSION : Congratulations on 29 Years, Dawn!
PU
01:02aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Urges Myanmar to Grant Immediate Access for United Nations, Partners, Says Rohingya Refugees Lack Life-Saving Assistance
PU
12:57aPORT OF LONG BEACH : Emissions Fall Even as Cargo Rises
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN'S FOUNDER ACCUSES CEO'S TEAM OF MISCONDUCT: letter
3REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC : Revolution Lighting Technologies to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman &..
4TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who ..
5ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suf..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.