Nebraska Corn Growers Association : Visit Nebraska Corn at Husker Harvest Days!

August 28, 2018

#TradeSTILLMatters to Nebraska's corn farmers!

The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) are excited to participate in this year's Husker Harvest Days to continue to address the importance of agricultural trade.

Over 95% of the world's population lives outside of the United States and more than 97% of the anticipated population growth over the next 35 years will take place outside of U.S. borders. Ag exports help meet global demand while adding value to Nebraska's corn industry.

In the midst of challenging times for ag trade, stop by the Ag Commodities Building at the 2018 Husker Harvest Days to become an advocate for trade. Record a short video to show your support for trade and receive a free t-shirt! While you're there, learn more trade statistics and sign our #tradeSTILLmatters banner to show your support of ag trade.

Husker Harvest Days is also great time to sign up for a NeCGA membership to further advocate for Nebraska's corn industry. Growers who join or renew their membership at Husker Harvest Days will receive a FREE gift.

As always, don't forget to grab an ice-cold can of corn sweetened Coca-Cola while you're in the building!

[Attachment]