Nebraska Ethanol Board : Emerging Issues Forum Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus

In light of the current health issues and precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), the Nebraska Ethanol Board (NEB) and Renewable Fuels Nebraska (RFN) have rescheduled the Ethanol: Emerging Issues Forum 2020 for July 15-16. The Forum will be held at the La Vista Conference Center in Greater Omaha if the threat of COVID-19 has subsided. A new registration link and details will be available soon at ethanol.nebraska.gov.

The Forum brings together ethanol producers and others from across the nation who are integrally involved in production, technology, policymaking, and marketing of ethanol and its co-products. The agenda runs from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 8:00 a.m. to noon Thursday, with multiple networking opportunities in between.

While the conference has been postponed, the hosts have been able to reconfirm many of the speaking engagements. Topics include an overview and discussion of the most pressing federal policies, regulatory and legal actions, and market trends from around the world. Speakers will also outline opportunities in emerging co-product markets from industry partners and remind attendees why they (and why the public should) fall in love with ethanol.

Other scheduled presentations include exploring the potential of future ethanol use in the electric vehicle market, fostering environmental relationships as agricultural and ethanol producers, as well as a discussion considering how ethanol and the petroleum industry can work together.

'We take pride in connecting attendees with some of the most sought-after experts in our industry and providing them with knowledge and foresight of what we truly see evolving in the future,' said Roger Berry, Nebraska Ethanol Board administrator. 'Whether you work in the ethanol sector or you're a citizen enthusiastic about the potential that biofuels have to reduce pollution, we welcome you to attend this exciting and educational event.'