Nebraska Ethanol Board : March 4th board meeting to be held in Lincoln

LINCOLN, NEB - The Nebraska Ethanol Board will hold a board meeting in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be at Hyatt Place (600 Q Street) in Meeting Rooms I & II. The agenda is as follows:

Call Meeting to Order Approval of Agenda Approval of Dec. 11, 2019, Board Meeting Minutes Budget Report Fuel Retailer Update & Feb. 20 Lincoln E15 Workshop Recap E30 Demonstration Update Renewable Fuels Nebraska Update Nebraska Corn Board Update Marketing Programs Dues and Memberships Approval of Contracts State and Federal Legislation Ethanol Plant Reports Chair's Report Administrator's Report Working Lunch Travel Reports and Authorization Discussion of Technical Advisor Position Personnel Executive Session, if deemed necessary Public Opportunity for Questions, Comments or Concerns Next Meeting Date Adjourn

This agenda contains all items to come before the Board except those items of an emergency nature.

The Nebraska Ethanol Board works to ensure strong public policy and consumer support for biofuels. Since 1971, the independent state agency has designed and managed programs to expand production, market access, worker safety and technology innovation, including recruitment of producers interested in developing conventional ethanol, as well as bio-products from the ethanol platform. For more information, visit www.ethanol.nebraska.gov.

