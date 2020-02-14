Log in
Nebraska Ethanol Board : March 4th board meeting to be held in Lincoln

02/14/2020 | 07:47pm EST

LINCOLN, NEB - The Nebraska Ethanol Board will hold a board meeting in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be at Hyatt Place (600 Q Street) in Meeting Rooms I & II. The agenda is as follows:

  1. Call Meeting to Order
  2. Approval of Agenda
  3. Approval of Dec. 11, 2019, Board Meeting Minutes
  4. Budget Report
  5. Fuel Retailer Update & Feb. 20 Lincoln E15 Workshop Recap
  6. E30 Demonstration Update
  7. Renewable Fuels Nebraska Update
  8. Nebraska Corn Board Update
  9. Marketing Programs
  10. Dues and Memberships
  11. Approval of Contracts
  12. State and Federal Legislation
  13. Ethanol Plant Reports
  14. Chair's Report
  15. Administrator's Report
  16. Working Lunch
  17. Travel Reports and Authorization
  18. Discussion of Technical Advisor Position
  19. Personnel
  20. Executive Session, if deemed necessary
  21. Public Opportunity for Questions, Comments or Concerns
  22. Next Meeting Date
  23. Adjourn

This agenda contains all items to come before the Board except those items of an emergency nature.

The Nebraska Ethanol Board works to ensure strong public policy and consumer support for biofuels. Since 1971, the independent state agency has designed and managed programs to expand production, market access, worker safety and technology innovation, including recruitment of producers interested in developing conventional ethanol, as well as bio-products from the ethanol platform. For more information, visit www.ethanol.nebraska.gov.

###

Disclaimer

Nebraska Ethanol Board published this content on 15 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 00:46:09 UTC
