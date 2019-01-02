Log in
Nebraska Ethanol Board : Meeting Feb. 1, 2019

01/02/2019 | 09:09pm CET

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska Ethanol Board will meet at noon Friday, Feb. 1. The meeting will be held in Lincoln at the downtown Hyatt Place Hotel (600 Q Street).

The board welcomes Erick Lutt, senior director, Industrial & Environment Section (IES) with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, as the keynote speaker during the board meeting. Lutt will join the group on a video conference call and discuss policy issues related to biofuels.

At the Biotechnology Innovation Organization in Washington, D.C., Lutt is responsible for developing policy options for the IES Governing Board and working groups, and focuses on advanced and cellulosic biofuels, bio-based products, renewable chemicals and agricultural feedstocks. His policy work entails working with members of Congress on energy and agricultural legislation and the administration on regulatory affairs dealing with industrial biotechnology and the bio-based economy.

Previously, Lutt worked for former U.S. Senator Ben Nelson of Nebraska as his legislative assistant, where he developed the Senator's legislative agenda for agriculture, biofuels, biotech, energy, environment and trade. He also led Sen. Nelson's committee agenda for the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. Prior to joining Sen. Nelson's office, Lutt worked for Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle's campaign in South Dakota.

Lutt has a degree in government and international affairs from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Lutt will speak on a video call at approximately 12:20 p.m. The meeting agenda is as follows:

  1. Call Meeting to Order
  2. Approval of Agenda
  3. Approval of Minutes
  4. Budget Report
  5. Working Lunch
  6. Erick Lutt, Biotechnology Innovation Organization
  7. UNL Economic Impact Study Reveal
  8. Industrial Training
  9. Marketing & Education Programs
  10. Membership Dues
  11. E30 Demonstration Update
  12. State and Federal Legislation
  13. Ethanol Plant Reports
  14. Fuel Retailer Reports
  15. Chair's Report
  16. Administrator's Report
  17. Travel Reports and Authorization
  18. Election
  19. Personnel
  20. Next Meeting Date
  21. Adjourn

This agenda contains all items to come before the Board except those items of an emergency nature.

The Nebraska Ethanol Board works to ensure strong public policy and consumer support for biofuels. Since 1971, the independent state agency has designed and managed programs to expand production, market access, worker safety and technology innovation, including recruitment of producers interested in developing conventional ethanol, as well as bio-products from the ethanol platform. For more information, visit www.ethanol.nebraska.gov.

Disclaimer

Nebraska Ethanol Board published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 20:08:05 UTC
