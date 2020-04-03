Nebraska Farm Bureau : COVID-19 Brings Changes to Livestock Auctions

COVID-19 Brings Changes to Livestock Auctions

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has issued guidelines for Livestock Auction Markets to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Even though livestock markets are not considered gatherings under the Directed Health Measures (DHMs) issued by the state, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture strongly recommends that livestock markets adhere to the guidelines that have been suggested, which means changes not only for auction markets, but livestock buyers and sellers.

