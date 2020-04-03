Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nebraska Farm Bureau : Farm Bureau Asks Ag Secretary to Provide Relief to Cattle Producers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 06:41pm EDT
Farm Bureau Asks Ag Secretary to Provide Relief to Cattle Producers
Details 03 April 2020

Nebraska Farm Bureau joined 25 other state farm bureaus in asking USDA Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to explore all options within his authority to provide relief to cattle producers across the country in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the inception of the COVID-19, live cattle futures have declined by roughly 28 percent. In a joint letter to Sec. Perdue, the organizations emphasized the need to provide direct support to stocker and cow-calf producers who've shouldered the brunt of the market decline. Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson was also among Farm Bureau leaders who joined Sec. Perdue on a conference call this week to discuss this and other topics.

Read Letter Here

Disclaimer

Nebraska Farm Bureau published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 22:40:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:07pBerkshire Hathaway sells part of Delta, Southwest airline stakes
RE
08:07pOPEC+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits U.S. efforts
RE
08:02pIMF sees coronavirus-induced global downturn 'way worse' than financial crisis
RE
08:01pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Nation to step up building of free trade zones
PU
07:50pGM reduces loan refinancing target, may pay up for new debt
RE
07:48pCANADIAN PROVINCE ALBERTA TO JOIN OPEC+ CALL 'WITH OPEN MIND' : premier
RE
07:26pAMERICAN MANGANESE : Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on The RedChip Money Report
PU
07:25pOPEC+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits U.S. efforts
RE
07:23pWorld Bank sees 'major global recession' due to pandemic
RE
07:23pU.S. businesses swarm coronavirus bailout fund after days of confusion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines apply for U.S. payroll help but terms still unclear
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz cuts output at three plants, adds shifts for mac & cheese
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon to delay Prime Day event due to coronavirus, outlines cloud risks
4LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. : Announces Change to Virtual 2020 Annual Meet..
5MESA AIR GROUP, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Sued for Misleadin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group