Nebraska Farm Bureau : Farm Bureau Asks Ag Secretary to Provide Relief to Cattle Producers

Farm Bureau Asks Ag Secretary to Provide Relief to Cattle Producers

Nebraska Farm Bureau joined 25 other state farm bureaus in asking USDA Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to explore all options within his authority to provide relief to cattle producers across the country in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the inception of the COVID-19, live cattle futures have declined by roughly 28 percent. In a joint letter to Sec. Perdue, the organizations emphasized the need to provide direct support to stocker and cow-calf producers who've shouldered the brunt of the market decline. Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson was also among Farm Bureau leaders who joined Sec. Perdue on a conference call this week to discuss this and other topics.

Read Letter Here