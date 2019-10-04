Nebraska Farm Bureau : NEFB Suggests Cattle Market Reforms to USDA

NEFB Suggests Cattle Market Reforms to USDA
Details 04 October 2019
Nebraska Farm Bureau has offered the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) a series of recommendations to reform the way beef cattle are marketed. Farm Bureau's suggestions are to create a more transparent and value-based system that would more closely link the prices farmers and ranchers receive for their cattle to the value of beef products sold at the wholesale and retail levels.
Read More
Disclaimer
Nebraska Farm Bureau published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 22:16:07 UTC