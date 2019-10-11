Nebraska Farm Bureau : Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding Announcement of Preliminary U.S., China Trade Deal

Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding Announcement of Preliminary U.S., China Trade Deal

LINCOLN, NEB. - 'President Trump's announcement that he has reached a partial trade deal with China is welcomed news. For more than a year, we've been hopeful that the administration would be able to make progress on an agreement that would lessen the impacts of the trade war between the U.S. and China on Nebraska's farm and ranch families. While we are anxious to learn more of the details of this agreement, reports that the deal could include significant increases in purchases of U.S. agriculture commodities beyond previous levels certainly have our attention. It's our hope that this is the first step in resolving the ongoing trade dispute with one of the largest consumers of Nebraska agriculture products.'

