Nebraska Farm Bureau : Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding Announcement of Preliminary U.S., China Trade Deal

10/11/2019 | 06:36pm EDT
Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding Announcement of Preliminary U.S., China Trade Deal
LINCOLN, NEB. - 'President Trump's announcement that he has reached a partial trade deal with China is welcomed news. For more than a year, we've been hopeful that the administration would be able to make progress on an agreement that would lessen the impacts of the trade war between the U.S. and China on Nebraska's farm and ranch families. While we are anxious to learn more of the details of this agreement, reports that the deal could include significant increases in purchases of U.S. agriculture commodities beyond previous levels certainly have our attention. It's our hope that this is the first step in resolving the ongoing trade dispute with one of the largest consumers of Nebraska agriculture products.'

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service, and advocacy efforts. More than 58,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska's economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit www.nefb.org.

Disclaimer

Nebraska Farm Bureau published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 22:35:08 UTC
