Nebraska Farm Bureau : Trump Administration Acts on Ethanol, Biofuels

Trump Administration Acts on Ethanol, Biofuels
Details 04 October 2019
The administration's announcement that it will ensure the blending of 15 billion gallons of ethanol in our nation's fuel supply by 2020 is welcome news in farm country and music to the ears of our farm families who rely on the biofuels industry as a critical market for our homegrown corn, soybeans, and other commodities.
