Nebraska Farm Bureau : Trump Administration Acts on Ethanol, Biofuels

10/04/2019 | 06:17pm EDT
Trump Administration Acts on Ethanol, Biofuels
Details 04 October 2019

The administration's announcement that it will ensure the blending of 15 billion gallons of ethanol in our nation's fuel supply by 2020 is welcome news in farm country and music to the ears of our farm families who rely on the biofuels industry as a critical market for our homegrown corn, soybeans, and other commodities.

Disclaimer

Nebraska Farm Bureau published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 22:16:07 UTC
