Nebraska Farm Bureau : U.S. Cattle Herd Contracting

U.S. Cattle Herd Contracting
Details 07 February 2020
USDA has released its biannual U.S. cattle inventory report showing U.S. cattle totals as of Jan. 1. The report provides inventory data for the nation's cattle herd, including estimates of the number of breeding animals for beef and milk production, as well as the number of heifers being held for breeding herd replacement. The report shows the first herd contraction since 2014.
