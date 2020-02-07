Nebraska Farm Bureau : U.S. Cattle Herd Contracting

Log in
U.S. Cattle Herd Contracting

02/07/2020
U.S. Cattle Herd Contracting
USDA has released its biannual U.S. cattle inventory report showing U.S. cattle totals as of Jan. 1. The report provides inventory data for the nation's cattle herd, including estimates of the number of breeding animals for beef and milk production, as well as the number of heifers being held for breeding herd replacement. The report shows the first herd contraction since 2014.

Disclaimer

Nebraska Farm Bureau published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 23:07:00 UTC
