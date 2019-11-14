Nebraska Office of Rural Health and The Chartis Center for Rural Health Recognize Outstanding Quality Among Nebraska's Critical Access Hospitals

As part of the 2019 Nebraska Critical Access Hospitals and Rural Health Clinics Conference on Quality, The Chartis Center for Rural Health joined the Nebraska Office of Rural Health in recognizing outstanding performance in Quality among the state’s Critical Access Hospitals. Now in its second year, the Nebraska Office of Rural Health’s ‘Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award’ is the nation’s first state-level rural hospital performance recognition program based on iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX® framework.

The Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award utilizes the INDEX framework to analyze Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project (MBQIP) measures for Nebraska’s 64 Critical Access Hospitals. The analysis percentile-ranks performance for each facility across 25 equally weighted, core MBQIP metrics. Hospitals ranking in the top 10 are recognized with the Provider Excellence in Quality Award.

Celebrating its tenth year in 2020, the INDEX is rural healthcare’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural provider performance and is the foundation for several national rural recognition programs, advocacy efforts and legislative initiatives. Critical Access Hospitals receiving the 2019 Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award from the Nebraska Office of Rural Health are:

Avera Creighton Hospital, Butler County Health Care Center, Callaway District Hospital, Henderson Health Care Services, Howard County Medical Center, Jefferson Community Health Center, Memorial Hospital (Aurora), Pawnee County Memorial Hospital, Perkins County Health Services and St. Francis Memorial Hospital.

“Across the state of Nebraska, our Critical Access Hospitals continue to deliver exceptional levels of quality to their communities. We’re delighted to be able to recognize the efforts of the top 10 hospitals, and shine a spotlight on the experiences and best practices these hospitals utilize to have such a positive impact on the care process,” said Nancy Jo Hansen, Flex and SHIP Program Manager, Nebraska Department of Health.

“The Chartis Center for Rural Health is thrilled to be able to partner with the Office of Rural Health in recognizing these top performers through this first-of-its-kind INDEX program,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Collectively, Nebraska’s Critical Access Hospitals are among the best in the nation for Quality, performing at the 93rd percentile in our most recent INDEX data release.”

